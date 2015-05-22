Big-Rig Fire Backs Up Holiday Traffic on Highway 101

Holiday traffic was slowed to a crawl Friday afternoon when a big-rig caught fire on Highway 101 in Santa Barbara, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The incident occurred shortly before 5 p.m. in the southbound lanes just west of the Highway 154 exit.

The big-rig was reported to be engulfed in flames, which had spread to some roadside vegetation, the CHP said.

Fire crews were on scene, and no injuries were reported.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.