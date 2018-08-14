Tuesday, August 14 , 2018, 3:31 pm | Fair 75º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Big-Rig Fire Near Highway 101 Prompts Early Morning Evacuations in Carpinteria

Officials initially feared hazardous chemicals were on board the tractor-trailer

Tractor-trailer hauling barrels. Click to view larger
Some residents of a Carpinteria neighborhood were evacuated early Tuesday in connection with a possible hazardous-materials incident related to a big-rig fire at Via Real and Santa Ynez Avenue. (Peter Hartmann / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | August 14, 2018 | 10:09 a.m.

Some residents of a Carpinteria neighborhood were evacuated early Tuesday in connection with a possible hazardous-materials incident related to a big-rig fire.

Crews from the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District were dispatched shortly after 2:30 a.m. to the vehicle fire at Via Real and Santa Ynez Avenue, according to Grace Donnelly, a district spokeswoman.

“Upon arrival, crews found a double tractor-trailer with fire coming from the rear trailer's rear axle, impinging on the trailer,” Donnelly said. “Within five minutes of arrival, the fire was extinguished.”

Firefighters opened the rear trailer and discovered eight 55-gallon drums, Donnelly said, adding that the trailer’s placard indicated corrosive materials and the bill of lading listed chlorine.

Residents of the surrounding neighborhood within 500 feet of the incident were alerted to evacuate or shelter in place, Donnelly said, and the South Coast Hazardous Materials Team was dispatched to the scene.

“Upon further investigation, the rear trailer contained benign degreaser, and it was the front trailer that was transporting the chlorine,” Donnelly said.

The evacuation notice was lifted at about 5 a.m.

Caltrans was alerted at time of accident, due to Highway 101 being closed for construction at that hour, that the Via Real/Santa Ynez detour route was impassable. Caltrans rerouted traffic from the freeway to Casitas Pass to Highway 192 during the remaining hours of the freeway construction closure.

The tractor-trailer remained at the scene at mid-morning Tuesday. It was being unloaded and was expected to be removed as soon as possible, Donnelly said.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Firefighters investigating big-rig fire. Click to view larger
Firefighters investigate a big-rig fire early Tuesday in Carpinteria that prompted evacuations in nearby neighborhoods. (Peter Hartmann / Noozhawk photo)

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through Stripe below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 