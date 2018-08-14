Big-Rig Fire Near Highway 101 Prompts Early Morning Evacuations in Carpinteria

Some residents of a Carpinteria neighborhood were evacuated early Tuesday in connection with a possible hazardous-materials incident related to a big-rig fire.

Crews from the Carpinteria-Summerland Fire Protection District were dispatched shortly after 2:30 a.m. to the vehicle fire at Via Real and Santa Ynez Avenue, according to Grace Donnelly, a district spokeswoman.

“Upon arrival, crews found a double tractor-trailer with fire coming from the rear trailer's rear axle, impinging on the trailer,” Donnelly said. “Within five minutes of arrival, the fire was extinguished.”

Firefighters opened the rear trailer and discovered eight 55-gallon drums, Donnelly said, adding that the trailer’s placard indicated corrosive materials and the bill of lading listed chlorine.

Residents of the surrounding neighborhood within 500 feet of the incident were alerted to evacuate or shelter in place, Donnelly said, and the South Coast Hazardous Materials Team was dispatched to the scene.

“Upon further investigation, the rear trailer contained benign degreaser, and it was the front trailer that was transporting the chlorine,” Donnelly said.

The evacuation notice was lifted at about 5 a.m.

Caltrans was alerted at time of accident, due to Highway 101 being closed for construction at that hour, that the Via Real/Santa Ynez detour route was impassable. Caltrans rerouted traffic from the freeway to Casitas Pass to Highway 192 during the remaining hours of the freeway construction closure.

The tractor-trailer remained at the scene at mid-morning Tuesday. It was being unloaded and was expected to be removed as soon as possible, Donnelly said.

