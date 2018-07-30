Big-Rig Shears Off Fire Hydrant Near Market in Western Goleta

No injuries were reported in incident on Calle Real at Colusa Drive, adjacent to Happy Harry’s Produce Market

A big-rig attempting to make a turn sheared off a fire hydrant in western Goleta Monday evening, causing some minor flooding in the area.

No injuries were reported in the accident, which occurred shortly after 7 p.m. on Calle Real at Colusa Drive, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The semi tractor-trailer reportedly was turning from Calle Real onto Colusa when it clipped the hydrant, knocking it off its base and sending a plume of water soaring into the air.

The water flooded the parking lot of the adjacent Happy Harry’s Produce Market, but witnesses told Noozhawk employees of the business used bags of charcoal to keep the water out of the store.

Firefighters who responded to the incident were able to quickly shut off the water flow.

They were assisted by sheriff’s deputies, who provided traffic control.

The name of the big-rig driver was not released.

