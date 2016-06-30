Big-Rig Spills Load of Cucumbers on Highway 101

A big-rig accident on Highway 101 south of Carpinteria early Thursday was causing back-ups of morning commuter traffic, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash involving a semi hauling an estimated 35,000 pounds of cucumbers occurred at about 2:45 a.m. in the southbound lanes just south of Seacliff, the CHP said.

The right-hand and middle lanes were blocked by the big-rig, which came to rest on its side, and its spilled load.

Northbound traffic also was backed up in the area, presumably from drivers slowing to look at the accident.

The driver of the semi reportedly was injured, but details were not available.

