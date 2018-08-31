Big Second Half Powers Cate Past Orcutt Academy

Football

Cate opened its 8-man football season with a 62-30 win over Orcutt Academy on Friday.

Drew Anastasio and Jack Deardorff each scored three touchdowns for the Rams and Cal Sinclair, William Deardorff, Khadim Pouye had one apiece.

The defense was led by Ethan Cassulo, Carson Williams and Scott Holmes. The secondary of Calllum Casey, Dalton Phillips and Will Anderson made several tackles on the day.

The defense held Orcutt Academy to two touchdowns in the second half.

Cate erupted for seven scores after leading 18-17 at halftime.

"I'm so proud of our effort today," assistant coach Dave Soto said. "Orcutt is always a tough team and I'm proud of the heart and effort we showed. We certainly have areas to clean up but we did a lot of things well. This team has a great future ahead and I can't wait to see where this road takes us."

