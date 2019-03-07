Pixel Tracker

Friday, March 8 , 2019, 2:31 am | Overcast 46º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank
Lacrosse

Big Second Half Powers Dos Pueblos Girls Lacrosse Past Valencia

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | March 7, 2019 | 8:57 p.m.

Gia Halleck and Brooke Essig each scored five goals, and Dos Pueblos outscored Valencia 9-2 in the second half en route to a 15-8 girls lacrosse victory on Thursday.

"We played the DP way in the second half and cleaned up silly errors we were making in the first half," said coach Samantha Limkeman. "I think this game helped our team realize their potential as a cohesive unit."

Olivia Geyling keyed the second-half surge by winning every faceoff, "which is what allowed us to hold the the ball until the perfect time for a shot," said Limkeman.

For the game, DP controlled 15 draws and Valencia had five.

"It was a victory earned by the entire team, but I am particularly awed by Geyling's draws, Halleck's shots, and Essig's tenacity on attack and defense," said Limkeman.

The second half DP held possession of the ball for 20 of the 25 minutes. We score nine goals to Valencia's two in the second half, ending the game with a 15-8 victory.

The Charger defense was led by Liv Naaman, Kenzie Hemman, and Essig.

Dos Pueblos (2-2) hosts Thousand Oaks on Tuesday.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 