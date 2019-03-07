Big Second Half Powers Dos Pueblos Girls Lacrosse Past Valencia

Lacrosse

Gia Halleck and Brooke Essig each scored five goals, and Dos Pueblos outscored Valencia 9-2 in the second half en route to a 15-8 girls lacrosse victory on Thursday.

"We played the DP way in the second half and cleaned up silly errors we were making in the first half," said coach Samantha Limkeman. "I think this game helped our team realize their potential as a cohesive unit."

Olivia Geyling keyed the second-half surge by winning every faceoff, "which is what allowed us to hold the the ball until the perfect time for a shot," said Limkeman.

For the game, DP controlled 15 draws and Valencia had five.

"It was a victory earned by the entire team, but I am particularly awed by Geyling's draws, Halleck's shots, and Essig's tenacity on attack and defense," said Limkeman.



The Charger defense was led by Liv Naaman, Kenzie Hemman, and Essig.

Dos Pueblos (2-2) hosts Thousand Oaks on Tuesday.



