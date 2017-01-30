Big Second Half Propels Carpinteria Past Santa Paula

Boys Basketball

Carpinteria turned up the intensity in the second half and roared back from a 13-point halftime deficit to defeat Santa Paula in a Tri-Valley League boys basketball game on Monday night.

The Warriors trailed 34-21 at halftime, as Santa Paula buried six three-pointers en route to a 25-point second quarter.

"We made some adjustments at half and played with more intensity and focus and execution in the second half," Carpinteria coach Henry Gonzalez said. "We were able to cut the lead to three at the end of the third period."

Carpinteria carried the momentum over to the fourth quarter and outscored the Cardinals 19-10 to win the game.

"The defense and rebounding is where we won the game," Gonzalez said. "We did a good job down the stretch taking care of the ball and getting multiple stops on defense. We out scored them 37-18 in the second half."

Terrell Richardson scored 21 points and Alex Bermudez had 17 to lead the Warriors in scoring.

"I'm very happy and proud of how we came out in the second half with great intensity and focus. This was a great team effort with everyone on our roster doing their part for our success," said Gonzalez.

The Warriors (11-11, 3-6) play at Santa Clara on Wednesday.



