Big Second Half Propels Carpinteria Water Polo Past Villanova Prep

Water Polo

Carpinteria scored 14 goals in the second half and outlasted Villanova Prep, 19-14, in a Tri-Valley League boys water polo match on Wednesday

Junior Ali Hamadi led the Warriors with five goals, Wyatt Stevenson had four goals and Solomon Nahoikiakia added three.

Also scoring for Carpinteria were Jack Gay with two goals and Ryan Fly, Connor Van Wingerden, Michael Leonard, Brian Kliewer and John Hujducko with one each.

Defensively, Luke Nahoikiakia played a strong game against Villanova's Luke Peterson, the league's top player, acccording to Carpinteria coach Matt Organista.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.