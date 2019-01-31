Pixel Tracker

Sports:
College Basketball

Big Second Quarter Propels SBCC Women Past Hancock

By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information Specialist | January 30, 2019 | 9:16 p.m.

SBCC canned 5-of-7 from 3-point range and outscored Hancock 21-10 in the second quarter on Wednesday night en route to a 55-47 women’s basketball victory in Santa Maria.

The Vaqueros (13-8, 1-3) snapped a four-game losing streak and earned their first WSC North triumph. Hancock is 9-10 and 1-3.

The Vaqueros closed the second quarter on a 13-4 run, leading to a 37-25 halftime edge.

Aaliyah Pauling scored 13 points in the second period and had all 21 of her points in the first half. She sank 8-17 from the field and 5-6 from long distance while pulling down eight rebounds

Jennae Mayberry added 10 points and four steals and Lauren Noggle had nine rebounds.

Santa Barbara nailed 50% from 3-point country (8-16) while the Bulldogs made just 2-16.

“We played a good 40 minutes of basketball tonight,” said coach Sandrine Krul. “That was the theme of the week. And it was nice to see other players step up their scoring in the second half because they were triple-teaming Aaliyah.”

The Vaqueros will play four of their next five at home, starting Saturday with a 7 p.m. date with Oxnard. 
 

