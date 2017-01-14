Monday, April 23 , 2018, 12:08 pm | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 
Big Second Quarter Sparks Dos Pueblos Girls Past Westlake

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | January 14, 2017 | 6:09 p.m.

Dos Pueblos went on a 24-4 run in the second quarter to overcome a 16-11 first-quarter deficit and romped to a 67-38 non-league girls basketball win over Westlake on Saturday at Sovine Gym.

Camila Casanueva scored 18 points and Holly Barrera added 18 to pace the DP offense.

It was the defensive end where the Chargers turned the game around. They used their press to disrupt Westlake and converted turnovers into baskets.

"Amber Belletti and Lauren Noggle spearheaded the defense that led to the 24-4 scoring advantage," said coach Phil Sherman. Belletti  recorded four of her team-high seven steals in the quarter."

The Chargers (17-1) face one of their biggest week's of the season, playing at Ventura on Tuesday and hosting Santa Barbara on Thursday.

