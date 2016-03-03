Big Second Set Propels Laguna Blanca Past Carpinteria

Tennis

Laguna Blanca picked up its intensity in the second set and swept all six sets en route to beating Carpinteria, 13-5, in a non-league boys tennis match on Thursday.

The match was tied 3-3 before the Owls caught fire.

"We came out of the gates slow and played some tentative tennis in the first round and the Carpinteria guys took full advantage," Laguna Blanca coach Trevor Thorpe said. "In the second set, we got things going a bit better and showed more intensity."

Philip Hicks of the Owls dropped only three games in going 3-0 in sets. Kylan Tyng won two of three sets at No. 3 singles.

"He won 2-of-3 after being moved up from the doubles lineup and played three gutsy sets of tennis, showing a willingness to stay in the point as long as it took," said Thorpe.

In doubles, the senior/freshman pairing of Atty Roddick and Andrew Tolles had a few lapses and swept their matches 6-2, 7-5, 6-1.

Laguna is now 3-0 and will play next on Monday at home against Villanova.

"We had a few close sets that could have gone either way but I give the Owls credit as their experience paid off and they won the tight sets," said Carpinteria coach Charles Bryant.

Jeremy Saitocwon two of his three sets for the Warriors. " He played great against the Owls No. 2 as he showed a lot of patience yet was opportunistic when the chances presented themselves," said Bryant.

In doubles, Sam Truax and Jacob Ascencio won two of three sets.

