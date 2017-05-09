Big Sixth Inning Propels San Marcos Softball Past Ventura

Softball

San Marcos rallied for five runs in the sixth inning to defeat Ventura 5-4 in a Channel League softball game on Tuesday.

Freshman Morgan Jensen drove in the go-ahead run with a single to score freshman Claire Early.

Ventura scored single runs in the third and fourth innings and added two in the fifth to take a 4-0 lead. But the Royals got its offense going in the sixth. Megan Cunnison led off with a single and Lauren Pitchford and Aliyah Huerta-Leipner followed with singles to load the bases. Freshman Savannah Tait hit a sacrifice fly to score Cunnison and Hailey Fryklund drove in two runs with a two-out single to make it 4-3. Early came up and ripped a double to bring home Fryklund with the tying run.

"Six of our seven hits came in the sixth inning, with all but two starters recording a hit in the game," said San Marcos coach Jeff Swann.

Hailee Rios (4 innings) and Huerta-Leipner (3 innings) split time on the mound, each giving up four hits and two runs.

San Marcos improves to 18-7 on the season and 8-3 overall. The Royals celebrate Senior Day on Thursday against the Cougars.