Big Surf, Rain to Continue Through Sunday

One more round of showers likely before a drying trend sets in next week

Unsettled weather and big waves are the forecast for Santa Barbara County through the rest of the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Scattered showers were expected overnight Saturday and into Sunday, forecasters said, with a 30 percent chance of rain.

That jumps to 80 percent Sunday afternoon and evening, as the last in a series of fronts moves through the region.

Areas to the north, especially San Luis Obispo County, could see 2 to 4 inches of rain Sunday, while most Santa Barbara County areas are likely to get half an inch to an inch, forecasters said.

Rainfall amounts Saturday were mostly light, with totals ranging from about a third of an inch to just a few hundredths, according to figures from the Santa Barbara County Flood Control District.

By Monday, things should start drying out, with mostly sunny and warmer conditions predicted through next week.

A high-surf advisory will remain in effect until 10 p.m. Sunday, forecasters said, with 6- to 12-foot breakers on some exposed west-facing beaches, and some sets to 15 feet.

The high surf was expected to peak Saturday night, then slowly diminish Sunday.

Surfers were out in force Saturday, despite warnings from public-health authorities that contamination from storm runoff could lead to illnesses in people exposed in the ocean water. Click here for additional coverage of the weekend’s high surf from Noozhawk’s affiliate site, Santa Barbara Surfer.

No major storm-related incidents were reported Saturday, although there were the usual fender-benders, and several small mud and rock slides.

Santa Maria’s Parade of Lights went on as scheduled.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .