Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 10:02 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Big Surf, Rain to Continue Through Sunday

One more round of showers likely before a drying trend sets in next week

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | December 1, 2012 | 10:36 p.m.

Unsettled weather and big waves are the forecast for Santa Barbara County through the rest of the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

Scattered showers were expected overnight Saturday and into Sunday, forecasters said, with a 30 percent chance of rain.

That jumps to 80 percent Sunday afternoon and evening, as the last in a series of fronts moves through the region.

Areas to the north, especially San Luis Obispo County, could see 2 to 4 inches of rain Sunday, while most Santa Barbara County areas are likely to get half an inch to an inch, forecasters said.

Rainfall amounts Saturday were mostly light, with totals ranging from about a third of an inch to just a few hundredths, according to figures from the Santa Barbara County Flood Control District.

By Monday, things should start drying out, with mostly sunny and warmer conditions predicted through next week.

A high-surf advisory will remain in effect until 10 p.m. Sunday, forecasters said, with 6- to 12-foot breakers on some exposed west-facing beaches, and some sets to 15 feet.

The high surf was expected to peak Saturday night, then slowly diminish Sunday.

Surfers were out in force Saturday, despite warnings from public-health authorities that contamination from storm runoff could lead to illnesses in people exposed in the ocean water. Click here for additional coverage of the weekend’s high surf from Noozhawk’s affiliate site, Santa Barbara Surfer.

No major storm-related incidents were reported Saturday, although there were the usual fender-benders, and several small mud and rock slides.

Santa Maria’s Parade of Lights went on as scheduled.

» Click here for the complete National Weather Service forecast.

» Click here for the Santa Barbara County Public Works Department’s interactive precipitation map.

» Click here for the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Services. Click here to sign up for the OES’ messaging service. Connect with the OES on Facebook.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

 

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 