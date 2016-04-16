Sunday, April 1 , 2018, 8:49 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 
Baseball

Big Third Inning Powers Dos Pueblos Over Santa Barbara

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | April 16, 2016 | 6:37 a.m.

Dos Pueblos broke 2-2 tie with six runs in the third inning and went on to beat Santa Barbara High 9-5 on Friday at Eddie Mathews Field and win the three-game series with the Dons in the Channel League.

Both of DP's wins came at Santa Barbara.

Peter Appel came through in the clutch in the bottom of the seventh inning to finish off the nearly four-hour game. Appel hit the first batter he faced, Kevin Gowdy, to load the bases with no outs. He then struck out the next three Dons to end the game and earn the save

Dylan Kelly pitched 2.1 innings of relief to earn the win. Austin Bull pitched two innings of scoreless relief.

DP improves to 3-1 in league play and 13-5 overall while Santa Barbara falls to 3-3 and 7-6.

In the DP third, Davy Demeter hit a two-run single, Quinn Peacock and Appel walked with the bases loaded for RBIs and Josh Feldhaus singled home a run.

Every DP batter got a hit in the game. D.J. Sharpe was 2 for 3 with three RBIs and Jonathan Sloan had a single, double and a RBI to pace the Chargers. DP also took advantage of five walks and four Santa Barbara errors.

John Jensen carried the offensive load for Santa Barbara with three hits, including a two-run homer in the fourth inning. He almost hit a three-run homer with two out in the sixth but DP center fielder Gio Macias made a nice running catch to deny him.

Lucas Grandcolas had two hits for the Dons before having to leave the game after a foul ball bounced off the plate and hit him in the forehead.

Dos Pueblos… 116  000  1 —  9  10  0

Santa Barbara…111  200  0  — 5   9   4

Naughton, Kelley (2), Bull (5), Boyle (7), Appel (7) and Feldhaus;

Swerdloff, Piozet (3), Palme (3), Chicote (7) and Keithley.

WP:  Kelley (3-2);  LP:  Swerdloff (1-1)

2B DP:  Sloan;  SB:  Andrade

HR:  Jensen (3) 4th inn., one on

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

