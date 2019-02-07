Big West-Leading UC Davis Has Too Much Firepower for UCSB Women

College Basketball

First-place UC Davis got 27 points from Morgan Bertsch and rolled past UCSB, 70-44, in a Big West women's basketball game on Thursday at the Thunderdome.

The loss puts the Gauchos at 4-17 overall and 1-7 in conference play, while the first-place Aggies improve to 16-6 overall, 8-1 Big West.

Guards Bri Anugwom and Tal Sahar were the Gauchos' leading scorers on the night, finishing with nine points apiece. Despite an off-shooting night, point guard Danae Miller put together a solid all-around effort with eight points, six boards, five assists and three steals.

After the first quarter ended 18-10 in favor of the Aggies, Davis would blow the game open before halftime. The Gauchos shot just 11.1 percent (2-18 FG) in the second quarter, compared to 70 percent (7-10 FG) for Davis, as the visitors closed strong to take a 37-18 lead into the break.

Santa Barbara will be back in the Thunderdome on Saturday for a 2 p.m. game against Cal State Northridge.