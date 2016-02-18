Big Wheels, Honking Horns to Attract Kids of All Ages at SYV Touch-A-Truck Event

Big wheels, flashing lights, honking horns and a big, giant driver’s seat, what more could a kid want? The first annual SYV Touch-A-Truck event is sure to have all that and more.

To be held from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, March 5, 2016, ​this family friendly event welcomes kids of all ages to enjoy a day of activities benefiting the Bethania Preschool & Afterschool programs in Solvang.

SYV Touch-A-Truck is a unique experience that gives kids — and kids at heart — the opportunity to climb on, learn about and explore all kinds of vehicles.

The day will feature farming and construction equipment, safety, military and specialty vehicles, all with the community members that operate them each day and are ready to share their experiences and knowledge.

In addition to the dozens of trucks of all kinds, activities include face painting by Prismatic Body Art, bounce house by M&J Jumpers, food concessions and live music by the Dylan Ortega Band.

Admission is $5 per person or $20 for a family of 5.

A no-horn hour for sensitive ears will be held from 10-11 a.m.

SYV Touch-A-Truck will be held at Bethania Lutheran Church grounds, located at 611 Atterdag Road in Solvang.

Bethania Preschool & Afterschool in Solvang was founded in 1987 and offers a year-round, state-licensed, non-denominational educational program for 2-5 year olds and afterschool program for grades K-6.

The teaching staff works with parents to meet with each child’s cognitive, emotional, social, spiritual and physical developmental needs.

For more information about SYV Touch-A-Truck, contact Lisa Petersen Kekuewa at [email protected] or visit www.facebook.com/syvtouchatruck.

— Lisa Petersen Kekuewa is the event chair for SYV Touch-A-Truck.