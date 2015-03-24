Switch to Bigger Planes Will Bring New Destination for Santa Maria Airport Passengers

A switch to regional jets from turboprops will mean bigger planes but a different destination — San Francisco, instead of Los Angeles — for United Express passengers using the Santa Maria Public Airport.

SkyWest Airlines, which operates the local United Express flights, is retiring the Embraer-manufactured 30-passenger turboprop craft in favor of the 50-passenger Bombardier-manufactured CRJ200.

United officials reportedly requested the new regional jets fly between Santa Maria and San Francisco and will end the longtime route between Santa Maria and Los Angeles. The new schedule will take effect May 6.

“Actually, I think it’s good,” Chuck Adams, president of the Santa Maria Public Airport District board of directors, said of the pending changes.

“I think it’s really good news,” General Manager Chris Hastert added.

United’s local flights already had been cut back to just two round-trip flights a day between Santa Maria and Los Angeles.

The bigger planes will mean 67 percent more available seats for Santa Maria passengers, Hastert added.

Airport officials also hope the regional jet provides more competitive fares for Santa Maria passengers, especially when adding in the free parking.

Unlike at Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo airports, Santa Maria passengers don’t pay for parking.

Santa Maria currently has two daily round-trip flights to Los Angeles by United Express in addition to three weekly flights to Las Vegas by Allegiant Airlines.

In the fall, SkyWest announced its intention to transition to an all-jet fleet by removing all remaining 30-seat Embraer 120 Brasilia turboprop aircraft (the “EMB 120s”) from service by this summer.

“We see this as a definite benefit for us,” Hastert said, adding regional jets are quieter, smoother airplanes than turboprops.

The airline credited the EMB 120 fleet retirement, in part, in response to increased costs and additional challenges associated with new federal flight and duty rules for pilots, implemented in January 2014. Those rules establish flight and duty time limits plus rest requirements for flight crews.

Hastert said local airport officials met with United representatives about the looming changes to discuss what made the most sense for Santa Maria and learned of the San Francisco plan.

“United has a much bigger presence in San Francisco than it does in Los Angeles,” Hastert said, adding passengers will have 35 new connections.

While both are large hub airports, San Francisco is primarily served by United and has more connecting flights than at LAX, Hastert said.

“We think this is going to make a good transition for business and leisure passengers,” he added.

The airport once had flights to San Francisco, but the airline dropped the service approximately 20 years ago.

Santa Maria isn’t the only local airport getting the regional jet service and seeing schedule changes. United Express announced earlier this month that the new jet service will start April 7 at the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport, with flights to Los Angeles and San Francisco.

The switch will mean the loss of six flights to and from the two major airports.

“We’re excited to provide this upgraded service for our customers in San Luis Obispo,” said Greg Atkin, SkyWest Airlines’ managing director for market development. “Not only will they have convenient access to both San Francisco and Los Angeles, but they’ll now enjoy faster flight times, larger overhead bin space, improved reliability, and a quieter, smoother ride with the jets

