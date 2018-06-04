Monday, June 4 , 2018, 2:13 am | Overcast with Haze 57º

 
 
 
 

Biggest Names in EDM Music Set to Hit the Hard Festival

By L. Paul Mann, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | October 31, 2013 | 9:13 a.m.

One of the biggest electronic dance music festivals in the history of California is set to take place this weekend, Nov. 2-3 at Los Angeles State Historic Park.

The Hard music festival is the brainchild of Gary Richards, with the inaugural event on New Year's Eve 2007. Since then, Hard has taken on a life of its own, with a giant summer festival, music cruises and special events centered on the meteoric resurgence of the dance music culture over the last several years.

The ABC news show Nightline featured a segment last week on the massive popularity of the current EDM music scene. The segment went on to explain how, in the last few years, top EDM stars like Calvin Harris are now making more money on tour than the biggest pop and rock stars.

Harris will be wowing a huge crowd of festooned festival-goers celebrating the Day of the Dead, Halloween and EDM culture all rolled into one giant costume party. Deadmau5 and Skrillex, two of the biggest names in dance music, will be headlining the festival, which will feature top talent from the EDM genre playing on four stages simultaneously.

Other headlining performers include the well-known Pretty Lights and The Bloody Beetroots. The festival opens at noon each day with live music onstage from 1 p.m. until midnight.

EDM fans from across the globe are traveling to Los Angeles for the massive event, and even though attendance is limited to music fans age 18 or older, single-day tickets for Sunday have already sold out. Single Saturday tickets and two-day festival tickets are still available in limited quantities.

Click here for more information.

— L. Paul Mann is a Noozhawk contributing writer. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 