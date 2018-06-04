Biggest Names in EDM Music Set to Hit the Hard Festival

One of the biggest electronic dance music festivals in the history of California is set to take place this weekend, Nov. 2-3 at Los Angeles State Historic Park.

The Hard music festival is the brainchild of Gary Richards, with the inaugural event on New Year's Eve 2007. Since then, Hard has taken on a life of its own, with a giant summer festival, music cruises and special events centered on the meteoric resurgence of the dance music culture over the last several years.

The ABC news show Nightline featured a segment last week on the massive popularity of the current EDM music scene. The segment went on to explain how, in the last few years, top EDM stars like Calvin Harris are now making more money on tour than the biggest pop and rock stars.

Harris will be wowing a huge crowd of festooned festival-goers celebrating the Day of the Dead, Halloween and EDM culture all rolled into one giant costume party. Deadmau5 and Skrillex, two of the biggest names in dance music, will be headlining the festival, which will feature top talent from the EDM genre playing on four stages simultaneously.

Other headlining performers include the well-known Pretty Lights and The Bloody Beetroots. The festival opens at noon each day with live music onstage from 1 p.m. until midnight.

EDM fans from across the globe are traveling to Los Angeles for the massive event, and even though attendance is limited to music fans age 18 or older, single-day tickets for Sunday have already sold out. Single Saturday tickets and two-day festival tickets are still available in limited quantities.

— L. Paul Mann is a Noozhawk contributing writer. The opinions expressed are his own.