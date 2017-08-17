Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 1:33 pm | Overcast 66º

 
 
 
 

BigSpeak Ranked Among Fastest Growing Companies

By Tasha Harris for BigSpeak | August 17, 2017 | 12:58 p.m.

In its 34th annual List of America’s Fastest Growing Companies, Inc. Magazine ranked local Santa Barbara-based speakers bureau BigSpeak on the list due to its 103 percent growth and $13.9 million in revenues, moving up 60 spots from last year.

The Inc. 5000 list represents a comprehensive look at the key segment of the economy — America’s independent organizations and entrepreneurs.

This is the third consecutive year BigSpeak has been recognized by Inc. on its list of the 5000 Fastest Growing Companies.

Other Central Coast companies to make the 2017 list: TrackR, Invoca, ShipHawk, Procore and Mission Wealth Management.

Jonathan Wygant, BigSpeak founder/CEO, who started the company in his garage in 1995, expressed his pride over the team’s achievement:

“This accomplishment is the result of our tight focus on serving the educational needs of our clients. We look forward to additional growth as we continue efforts to help with their speaking engagements."
 
Since making last year’s Inc. list, BigSpeak has welcomed 11 new team members and partnered with industry titans for speaking representation.

Speakers have included Peter Guber, owner of Warriors and Dodgers; Frits Van Paasschen, former CEO of Starwood Hotels and Coors; Bethenny Frankel, founder of Skinnygirl Margaritas; Adam Cheyer and Dag Kittlaus,  creators of Apple’s Siri.
 
BigSpeak President Barrett Cordero said: “We are honored and humbled to achieve this recognition for the third year in a row. We have a simple unpublished philosophy: ‘Purpose, People, and Performance equal Profits.'

"We hustle daily to serve and innovate for our customers, earning the right to exclusively represent industry creators, leaders and vanguards who inspire audiences,” he said.

