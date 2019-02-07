Pixel Tracker

BigSpeak Announces New Hires and Promotions

By Jessica Welch for BigSpeak | February 7, 2019 | 1:44 p.m.

BigSpeak Speakers Bureau in Santa Barbara has added seven members to its team across all departments. With growth and client expansion, BigSpeak also has restructured, uplifting current employees to managerial roles.

Joining the team are Stephanie Katers, director of operations and human resources; Jenny DeRosse, bureau relations advisor; Emily O’Kelly, event coordinator; Lance Simpson, contracts associate; Haley Woolf, finance associate; Eleanor Linton, event associate; and Sophie Sterling, marketing associate.

Katers was one of the founding BigSpeak employees in 2004, where she wore various hats for the company. She spent 20-plus years in sales and marketing, serving as FirstLine’s sales/marketing director and a management consultant in Hollywood writing and directing creative entities.

After working with Canadian Speakers’ Spotlight to learn the industry, DeRosse moved to Los Angeles to be BigSpeak’s bureau relations advisor. She will work with other professionals in the speaking industry to spread the message of BigSpeak’s exclusive keynote speakers.

O’Kelly is a recent graduate of UCSB, where she worked as a project coordinator for Foley Bezek Behle and as a local ambasador for Girl Rising while she was a full-time student.

Linton, also joining the events department, is an East Coast transplant who grew up in Philadelphia. She earned her bachelor’s degree in political science from Grove City College in 2015. In Santa Barbara, before joining BigSpeak, she became active in nonprofit fundraising and events for the Reagan Ranch Center and Santa Barbara Symphony.

Woolf has been brought on to aid the finance team with the skills she acquired while serving as billing specialist for Security Industries Specialist, Inc. Her experience working with the finances of a Fortune 500 company has made her well-equipped to join BigSpeak’s finance department.
 
Simpson, an addition to the contracts department, is a recent Westmont College graduate with a bachelor's degree in economics and finance. He was the closing pitcher for the Westmont’s baseball team, his last years and continues to pursue a career in professional baseball.
 
Sterling who has worked with BigSpeak the past year as a part-time marketing assistant, has been promoted to full-time marketing associate.

Within BigSpeak, longtime members Matt Reinhardt, Beth Ford and Wendy Quintero were promoted to newly created managerial roles in the finance, contracts and event departments, respectively. Blair Bryant was promoted from sales advisor to talent and partner relations manager.

— Jessica Welch for BigSpeak.

