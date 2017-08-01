BigSpeak Heralds Growing Staff

BigSpeak, a Santa Barbara-based speakers bureau, has announced it is growing with the recent hiring of four new team members in July, setting company record for new hires in a single month.

In the past two years, BigSpeak has experienced rapid expansion, making the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies list three years in a row.

Other Central Coast companies to make Inc.’s 5000 list include Invoca, HG Data Company, Figueroa Mountain Brewing Company, and Mission Wealth.

New to the BigSpeak team are: Blair Bryant Nichols, executive agent and consultant; Kyle Crocco, marketing coordinator; Matt Reinhardt, finance associate; and Kenzie Gerr, sales associate.

Nichols joins BigSpeak after completing his MBA at UCLA's Anderson School of Management. During and prior to business school, Nichols served as speaking manager and chief of staff to Keith Ferrazzi at Ferrazzi Greenlight Consulting.

Nichols will work with international BigSpeak partner clients and specialize with clients in Los Angeles to book keynote speakers for corporate events.

Crocco also comes to BigSpeak after completing higher education. He recently completed his Ph.D. in education at the UCSB.

Crocco will write marketing content for BigSpeak and coordinate its externally published columns on Inc.,Business2Community, and YFS Magazine.

After graduating from UCSB in June with a bachelor’s degree in political science and minor in business communication, Reinhardt quickly transitioned into his role as finance associate at BigSpeak.

He is responsible for invoices, contracts, and client management.



Gerr comes to BigSpeak as a sales and administrative associate. She was also a UCSB graduate and has garnered much experience working previously at local tech companies such as Ontraport, Citrix, and Deckers.



“As the company grows we are proud to bring on new team members from the community,” said president Barrett Cordero.

“There is a real value in human assets. Our employees are the ones driving innovation and growth, and now more than ever, companies are choosing to invest in their people,” Cordero said.— Tasha Harris for BigSpeak.

