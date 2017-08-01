Monday, April 30 , 2018, 8:54 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Business

BigSpeak Heralds Growing Staff

By Tasha Harris for BigSpeak | August 1, 2017 | 12:35 p.m.

BigSpeak, a Santa Barbara-based speakers bureau, has announced it is growing with the recent hiring of four new team members in July, setting company record for new hires in a single month.

In the past two years, BigSpeak has experienced rapid expansion, making the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies list three years in a row.

Other Central Coast companies to make Inc.’s 5000 list include Invoca, HG Data Company, Figueroa Mountain Brewing Company, and Mission Wealth.

New to the BigSpeak team are: Blair Bryant Nichols, executive agent and consultant; Kyle Crocco, marketing coordinator; Matt Reinhardt, finance associate; and Kenzie Gerr, sales associate.

Nichols joins BigSpeak after completing his MBA at UCLA's Anderson School of Management. During and prior to business school, Nichols served as speaking manager and chief of staff to Keith Ferrazzi at Ferrazzi Greenlight Consulting.

Nichols will work with international BigSpeak partner clients and specialize with clients in Los Angeles to book keynote speakers for corporate events.

Crocco also comes to BigSpeak after completing higher education. He recently completed his Ph.D. in education at the UCSB.

Crocco will write marketing content for BigSpeak and coordinate its externally published columns on Inc.,Business2Community, and YFS Magazine.

After graduating from UCSB in June with a bachelor’s degree in political science and minor in business communication, Reinhardt quickly transitioned into his role as finance associate at BigSpeak.

He is responsible for invoices, contracts, and client management.
 
Gerr comes to BigSpeak as a sales and administrative associate. She was also a UCSB graduate and has garnered much experience working previously at local tech companies such as Ontraport, Citrix, and Deckers.
 
“As the company grows we are proud to bring on new team members from the community,” said president Barrett Cordero.

“There is a real value in human assets. Our employees are the ones driving innovation and growth, and now more than ever, companies are choosing to invest in their people,” Cordero said.— Tasha Harris for BigSpeak.

— Tasha Harris for BigSpeak.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of John Sener
John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 