BigSpeak Keynote Presenter Wins Global Ambassador Honor for Canada

By Jessica Welch for BigSpeak | October 9, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

Nova Scotian social entrepreneur Barb Stegemann, founder of The 7 Virtues, and BigSpeak exclusive keynote speaker, has received the Global Ambassador Award for Canada from Women in Trade International in Los Angeles.

Nominated by the Consul General for Canada to Los Angeles for her export business in the USA, she won for the country of Canada and was on hand to receive the award.

The 7 Virtues launched its Contemporary peace perfume collection at Sephora Canada in February and rolled out in Sephora USA in August.

Launched in 102 USA Sephora stores, the collection is now launching its Vanilla Woods aromatherapy scent in another 188 Sephora USA stores with continued expansion into the U.S. and Canada.

“The Consulate General of Canada in Los Angeles is delighted to support Barb Stegemann, an exceptional woman entrepreneur, who has built a unique business model that uses consumers’ purchasing power to bring about positive change for our communities and for our world,” said Patricia Elliott, a Consul General and senior trade commissioner.

“We are so inspired by the successful launch of The 7 Virtues fragrance in the U.S. and remain committed to helping more women entrepreneurs accessing global export opportunities through the Canadian Trade Commissioner Service,” she said.

The 7 Virtues Peace Perfumes are made with organic, fair trade essential oils to support farmers in nations rebuilding.

The new collection is made with organic sugar cane alcohol and is the only Canadian perfume showcased in the Clean at Sephoraspace where brands don’t contain phthalates, parabens, sulfates or UV inhibitors. The line is vegan and cruelty free.

Stegemann’s on-the-ground experience working to rebuild war-torn countries through boosting the farming economy has lead her to write a book, The 7 Virtues of a Philosopher Queen, and direct a documentary about the issue, Perfume Wars.

Her keynote speaking covers stories of her travels, lessons she’s learned along the way of becoming a successful social entrepreneur, and how you can apply her insights to your company.

