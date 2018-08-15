Wednesday, August 15 , 2018, 9:52 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 

BigSpeak Makes Inc. 5000 List For Fourth Time

By Jessica Welch for BigSpeak | August 15, 2018 | 4:58 p.m.

For the fourth year in a row, Inc. magazine added Santa Barbara business, BigSpeak Speakers Bureau to its 36th annual Inc. 5000, an exclusive ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies.

The list represents the most comprehensive look at the most important segment of the economy — America’s independent entrepreneurs.

Companies such as Microsoft, Yelp, Pandora, Dell, Domino’s Pizza, LinkedIn, Zillow, Oracle, Intuit and Zappos gained early exposure as members of the Inc. 5000. With no signs of slowing, BigSpeak has moved up 259 spots from the previous year.

BigSpeak, which serves 68 percent of the Fortune 1000, is a speakers bureau, representing the world’s topmotivational keynote speakers, consultants, thought-leaders, world-class athletes, bestselling authors, award-winning entertainers, and global icons.

BigSpeak began in CEO Jonathan Wygant’s garage two decades ago and has grown tremendously, impacting thousands of businesses and individuals each year with the spread of transformational messages.

Wygant founded BigSpeak to address the unfulfilled need to provide top thought leaders, keynote speakers, and professional development programs that are uniquely customized to each client’s specific requirements.

This Inc. 5000 award is the fifth win for Wygant, whose previous company, Iris Arc Crystal, was ranked 281 in the Inc. 500.

“I am extremely proud of the team’s dedication and focus serving our Fortune 1000 clients with excellence that led to rapid and sustainable growth over the last five years,” Wygant said, when he learned of BigSpeak’s selection to the 2018 Inc. 5000 list.

“Many companies such as  Procore, Ontraport, Deckers, Invoca, Commission Junction Affiliate, Microsoft, Fidelity, Johnson & Johnson, GE, and Genentech have been clients for nearly 20 years,” he said.

“We have exciting plans to continue on a similar growth curve over the next five years,” he said.

President Barrett Cordero has been at the helm of the growth, focusing on sales, speaker representation, key investments, disruptive innovations and providing an exceptional work environment.

BigSpeak team members enjoy flex-schedules, remote work, pet and child-friendly offices, HSA/FSA health plans, pension plan, profit sharing, and off-site team building trips.

BigSpeak hosts a roster of speakers that includes Marc Randolph, co-founder of Netflix; Tan Le, founder of Emotiv brainwear; Fredrik Eklund, Million Dollar Listing; Bethenny Frankel, Real Housewives; and Adam Cheyer, co-creator of Siri.

Also, Molly Bloom, poker entrepreneur, subject of the 2017 Aaron Sorkin film, Molly’s Game; Chris Barton, co-creator of Shazam; and Jonas Kjellberg, co-creator of Skype.

BigSpeak also regularly works with Magic Johnson, and all the Shark Tank investors.

— Jessica Welch for BigSpeak.

 

