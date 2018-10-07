Sunday, October 7 , 2018, 4:33 pm | Fair 73º

 
 
 
 

BigSpeak Presenter Gets Jump on Passenger Hyperloop

By Jessica Welch for BigSpeak | October 7, 2018 | 3:27 p.m.

Hyperloop Transportation Technology, the company of BigSpeak presenter Dirk Ahlborn, has unveiled a full-scale Hyperloop capsule capable of carrying passengers up to 620 miles per hour.

The steel capsule is intended to be encased in a tunnel and was built for optimal passenger transportation. The capsule is 105 feet long and is intended to be one piece of a longer train of units.

With the current speed, the Hyperloop is predicted to travel from Los Angeles to Las Vegas in about 20 minutes.

Ahlborn’s crowdsourcing and crowdfunding company Jumpstarter, Inc. took on the challenge of building the Hyperloop in conjunction with HyperloopTT.

Through crowdsourcing, HyperloopTT was able to bring in PriestmanGood, a design consultancy, to create the aerodynamic, steel exterior design.

Elon Musk originally announced his idea for a superspeed form of transportation, but opened up development to the public since his plate was too full to focus on the project.

Since then, multiple companies have emerged all racing to build the first passenger-carrying Hyperloop, but Ahlborn’s company is far ahead.

HyperloopTT has three commercial contracts for Hyperloop technology use in China, Ukraine and Abu Dhabi. The company is also developing Hyperloops in Spain, France, China and UAE.

The technological developments of a full-scale model furthers the hope of a public Hyperloop in the near future.

BigSpeak speakers bureau is in Santa Barbara.

Jumpstarter, Inc. is a cloud-based technology platform that allows entrepreneurs to collaborate on ideas through crowdsourcing and crowdfunding.

It is a Southern California-based company best known for its funding of Hyperloop Transportation Technologies, a company dedicated to actualizing Musk’s vision for bullet transportation.

Hyperloop Transportation Technologies is a company founded and funded by Jumpstarter, Inc. In 2015, JumpStartFund announced plans to build a 5-mile test track in California, to be built from 2016-19, and financed by an IPO in 2015.

— Jessica Welch for BigSpeak.

 

