BigSpeak Puts Money Where Its Mouth Is By Buying Girl Scout Cookies

By Jessica Welch for BigSpeak | April 11, 2019 | 9:00 a.m.

BigSpeak Speakers Bureau is fostering entrepreneurship in young women after contributing to the Central Coast Girl Scout Troop 50886’s cookie sales and distribution. BigSpeak bought 500 boxes of cookies.

The girls worked with the BigSpeak team to brand the cookies with BigSpeak’s marketing materials, gaining insight into the marketing industry. The cookies will be sent out as tokens of appreciation to BigSpeak clientele.

Troop 50886 includes 35 girls in grades 6 through 12. Made up of senior Girl Scouts and cadettes, the troop is focused on leadership, earning badges, and outdoor activities. Recently, the senior scouts hiked in the Eastern Sierras/John Muir Wilderness to Evolution Valley and back, a total of 45 miles.

This summer, the senior scouts will travel to Belize on a seven-day trip that will include a community service project at a local school. The cadettes will travel to Catalina this summer for a hike and campout as well.

Troop 50886 also has bimonthly meetings, monthly hikes, and community service projects such as canned-food drives and singing holiday carols at retirement homes. They will participate in a weekend campout and skills competition called Kaleidoscope this spring.

Proceeds from the troop's cookie sales provide them with the funds to sponsor the activities.

“We are so excited to have the support of Big Speak!" said Troop Leader Katelyn Rodeo. "By purchasing cookies to send to your clients, you are supporting the leadership and skill building of our troop.”

BigSpeak is proud of its ongoing partnership with the Girl Scouts and its own women entrepreneurs who stand as role models: Barb Stegemann, Natalie Nixon, Carmen Simon, Lauren Templeton, Robyn Benincasa, Tan Le and Molly Bloom.

Girl Scouts of the USA is 2.7 million strong, with 1.9 million girls and 800,000 adults. It is the preeminent leadership development organization for girls.

BigSpeak, a full-service speakers bureau in Santa Barbara, serves 68 percent of the global Fortune 1000.

— Jessica Welch for BigSpeak.

 

