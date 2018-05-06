Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 7:07 am | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

BigSpeak Ranked Among Top 25 Places to Work on Central Coast

By Jessica Welch for BigSpeak | May 6, 2018 | 1:02 p.m.

BigSpeak business and keynote speakers bureau was chosen by the Pacific Coast Business Times as one of the Top 25 Best Places to Work on the Central Coast and the best talent agency to work for.

 

Based on employee-wide surveys, Pacific Coast Business Times has curated the list to determine which local companies have created a supportive, respectful, and engaging company culture.

The survey gauged employee involvement with and commitment to the company, as well as the company’s ability to meet and exceed the needs of its employees.

BigSpeak Speakers Bureau is the only talent agency on the Central Coast to make the list and stands among other local companies at the heart of the Santa Barbara community.

BigSpeak leadership and team members said they are thrilled to hear the culture they’ve to create is being honored with this accolade.

BigSpeak is dedicated to fostering a vibrant company culture that allows its employees to maintain a healthy work-life harmony. The team participates in community service to maintain a connection with the Santa Barbara community.

Employees are also offered personal and professional development funding, as well as funding toward anything that contributes to their wellbeing.

BigSpeak employees enjoy half-day Fridays and partake in a 980 schedule throughout the summer to enjoy flexible vacation time. The company also holds bi-annual off-site meetings in attractive locations to examine the past and plan for the future in an open and supportive space.

BigSpeak’s company culture and business structure is influenced by their talent and keynote speakers, including Marc Randolph (co-founder of Netflix), Tan Le (founder of Emotiv brainwear), Fredrik Eklund (Million Dollar Listing), Bethenny Frankel (Real Housewives).

Adam Cheyer (co-creator of Siri), Molly Bloom (poker entrepreneur and subject of Aaron Sorkin’s Molly’s Game), Chris Barton (co-creator of Shazam) and Jonas Kjellberg (co-creator of Skype).

Other local businesses to make the list are Morris and Garritano Insurance Agency, FastSpring, Glenn Burdette, Barkley Insurance and Risk Management, and Montecito Bank and Trust. To see the full list, visit Pacific Coast Business Times.

— Jessica Welch for BigSpeak.

 

