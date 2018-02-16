BigSpeak Team Volunteers for Beach Cleanup

BigSpeak, a business and keynote speakers bureau based in Santa Barbara, brought its team together to help clean up the trash-cluttered beaches of Santa Barbara after the Montecito mudslide left the local coastlines riddled with debris.

The entire BigSpeak team convened in Santa Barbara Feb. 16 to support the local community and help clean their beaches.

BigSpeak said members of its team flew in from Phoenix, Houston and various regions of California to spend the day volunteering alongside their Santa Barbara co-workers.

Leaders of BigSpeak reached out to Clean Creeks Healthy Beaches to organize a beach cleanup in which the team picked up trash and debris along East Beach. They collected 94 pounds of trash and debris, including metal piping, plastic, Styrofoam, bottles and cans, and cigarettes.

In accordance with Clean Creeks Healthy Beaches procedure, the BigSpeak staff completed trash surveys to help provide data for future pollution prevention efforts.

BigSpeak is a full-service speakers bureau serving 68 percent of the global Fortune 1000 and works with a variety of organizations to serve the needs of event and meeting planners, and corporate training, the company reports.

BigSpeak said its keynote speakers include business keynote speakers, world-class athletes, best-selling authors, and award-winning entertainers.

— Jessica Welch for BigSpeak.