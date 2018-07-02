BigSpeak Welcomes New Agents, Consultants to Sales Team

BigSpeak business speakers bureau in Santa Barbara, has announced the addition of Rebecca Buel and Whitney Caldwell to its team of agents and event consultants. Both have worked closely with BigSpeak's president Barrett Cordero and executive vice president Ken Sterling.

Buel has been with BigSpeak since February 2014, starting in the inbound department. She worked toward a promotion to sales associate, and has spent the last two years working alongside Sterling, supporting him in client and speaker relationships.

Buel has been primed for her new role of agent and sonsultant and is now building her own client relationships.



Caldwell joined the team in August 2015 as the assistant to Cordero and sales associate. She has experienced everything from inbound administration, and marketing materials, to client and speaker relations.

She has grown her personal client base with the guidance and direction of leadership, as well as developed an optimized strategy for providing reliable customer service.



BigSpeak Speakers Bureau, which serves 68 percent of the Fortune 1000, is expecting to further grow its client base and speaker roster with its new agents and consultants.

“We are absolutely delighted to promote Rebecca and Whitney to their well-earned roles of Agent and Event Consultant at BigSpeak," said Sterling. "Both of them exemplify our high standards of providing consultative solutions to our top clients.

"We know they will do well, especially because they have been our co-pilots for years, learning and suggesting new best-practices for our sales team.”



Buel and Caldwell will be representing BigSpeak’s roster of talent and keynote speakers such as: Marc Randolph, co-founder of Netflix; Tan Le, founder of Emotiv brainwear; Fredrik Eklund, Million Dollar Listing; and Bethenny Frankel, Real Housewives.

BigSpeak also regularly works with Magic Johnson, and the Shark Tank investors.

— Jessica Welch for BigSpeak.