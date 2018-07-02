Monday, July 2 , 2018, 2:22 pm | Mostly Cloudy 68º

 
 
 
 

Business

BigSpeak Welcomes New Agents, Consultants to Sales Team

By Jessica Welch for BigSpeak | July 2, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

BigSpeak business speakers bureau in Santa Barbara, has announced the addition of Rebecca Buel and Whitney Caldwell to its team of agents and event consultants. Both have worked closely with BigSpeak's president Barrett Cordero and executive vice president Ken Sterling.

Buel has been with BigSpeak since February 2014, starting in the inbound department. She worked toward a promotion to sales associate, and has spent the last two years working alongside Sterling, supporting him in client and speaker relationships.

Buel has been primed for her new role of agent and sonsultant and is now building her own client relationships.
 
Caldwell joined the team in August 2015 as the assistant to Cordero and sales associate. She has experienced everything from inbound administration, and marketing materials, to client and speaker relations.

She has grown her personal client base with the guidance and direction of leadership, as well as developed an optimized strategy for providing reliable customer service.
 
BigSpeak Speakers Bureau, which serves 68 percent of the Fortune 1000, is expecting to further grow its client base and speaker roster with its new agents and consultants.

“We are absolutely delighted to promote Rebecca and Whitney to their well-earned roles of Agent and Event Consultant at BigSpeak," said Sterling. "Both of them exemplify our high standards of providing consultative solutions to our top clients.

"We know they will do well, especially because they have been our co-pilots for years, learning and suggesting new best-practices for our sales team.”
 
Buel and Caldwell will be representing BigSpeak’s roster of talent and keynote speakers such as: Marc Randolph, co-founder of Netflix; Tan Le, founder of Emotiv brainwear; Fredrik Eklund, Million Dollar Listing; and Bethenny Frankel, Real Housewives.

BigSpeak also regularly works with Magic Johnson, and the Shark Tank investors.

— Jessica Welch for BigSpeak.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Dianne and Brianna Johnson
Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 