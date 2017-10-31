Bike Coalition Peddles Safety with Free Lights

During the Santa Barbara Bicycle Coalition’s (SBBIKE) seventh annual light distribution, Iluminando La Noche (Light Up the Night), SBBIKE will share 1,000 free bicycle lights with low-income cyclists in need.

For four evenings, Nov. 6-9, starting at 5 p.m. (4:30 p.m. on Nov. 8), volunteers will distribute free lights at the following locations on the South Coast:

Monday, Nov 6, on the Eastside at Milpas and Cota streets

Tuesday, Nov 7, at Goleta Valley Community Center, 5679 Hollister Ave.

Wednesday, Nov 8, in Carpinteria at Linden and Carpinteria Aves., starting at 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov 9, on the Westside at 628 W. Micheltorena St.

With the time change, it gets dark early. Many of our community members whose bicycles are their primary modes of transportation will soon be biking to get home from work or to run errands after dark.

Ensuring these community members have lights increases their safety and visibility.

During the distribution, bilingual volunteers will collect basic data to aid SBBIKE in better understanding the needs of the community and provide quick tips to increase cycling safety.

Volunteers also will tell participants about Bici Centro, the DIY bicycle repair shop at 434 Olive St. Learn more at www.sbbike.org/bicicentro.

SBBIKE thanks event hosts, Goleta Valley Community Center and Westside Neighborhood Clinic.

— Holly Starley Santa Barbara Bicycle Coalition.



