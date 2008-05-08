Saturday, June 2 , 2018, 9:48 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 
Bike Week Gears Up

The city plans a week of activities designed to promote bicycle use.

By Sarah Grant | May 8, 2008 | 4:30 a.m.

Bike Week starts Saturday, and special events, including Bike to Work Day on May 21 and Bike to School Day on May 20, are planned to celebrate and encourage the use of bicycles for transportation.

Other key events include Street Skills for Cyclists, a two-day, 10-hour class on Thursday and Saturday. The cost is $30. Click here to register.

On Bike to Work Day, enjoy the city of Santa Barbara’s downtown event from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. at State and De La Guerra streets. For more information, call assistant transportation planner Sarah Grant at 805.897.2669. Participants of this and many events countywide will be treated to food, drinks and prizes.

Bike to School Day is sponsored by COAST and others. Events are being arranged at individual South Coast schools. Bike rodeos and bicycle safety instruction will be offered at participating schools before Bike Week. Contact South Coast coordinators Kim Stanley-Zimmerman at [email protected] and Angie Dukes at [email protected].

Click here for details about these and other Bike Week activities, including a children’s festival and repair clinics.

Sarah Grant works in the city of Santa Barbara’s Public Works Department.

