Bikes for Success Helps Shelter Residents on Path to Recovery

By Elyssa Ibarra for Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce | April 19, 2018 | 1:12 p.m.

The Leadership Santa Maria Valley (LSMV) Class of 2018 is partnering with Good Samaritan Shelter of Santa Maria to promote Bikes for Success, a project geared to give residents of Good Samaritan a chance to securely store their bicycles as they begin transitioning into wellness and wholeness.

Through fundraising efforts, the LSMV Class of 2018 is seeking to address this need of residents at Good Samaritan Shelter of Santa Maria (Good Sam).

As local residents encounter difficulties in emergency and transitional situations, many look to Good Sam for assistance. Providing housing and support services to homeless and those in recovery on the Central Coast, many residents gather strength to get back onto their feet through Good Sam.

During their transition, many use bicycles as a means of transportation to work and school. Unfortunately, their bikes, even though they are locked, have periodically been stolen from the shelter premises, setting back residents' recovery process. That is where the Class of 2018 stepped in.

Using their background and expertise, the Class of 2018 elected to promote a solution: Partnering with local businesses and foundations, LSMV Class of 2018 and Good Sam are working to create a large bike cage to be built on the premises.

The feature will allow Good Sam residents to securely store their bikes on the property, allowing monitored access to bike owners only. Anticipated completion date is May 22.

"Good Samaritan Shelter is so excited about this project,” said Sylvia Barnard, Good Sam's executive director and 2002 LSMV alumna. “Many of our clients rely on their bicycles for transportation, and keeping them safe on campus is important for bicycle security.

"This project will allow clients to rest assured that their bikes will be safe while they are receiving our services. We are so grateful to the 2018 Leadership Santa Maria Valley class for their commitment to making a difference in the lives of those we serve," she said.

The project could not be done without the continued support of the local business community.

Those interested in sponsoring the project, or for more information, contact Elyssa Ibarra, Class of 2018 LSMV, 733-7808 or [email protected] For more about LSMV, visit leadershipsantamariavalley.com.

— Elyssa Ibarra for  Santa Maria Valley Chamber of Commerce.

 

