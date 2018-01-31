Bill Banning Elected President of Channel City Camera Club

Bill Banning has been elected president of Santa Barbara’s Channel City Camera Club for 2018.

Banning has been a hobbyist photographer for more than 40 years and retired in July 2017 as the superintendent of the Goleta Union School District after a career in public education, also spanning four decades.

Before his appointment as superintendent in Goleta, Banning was a music teacher, a computer science teacher, a school administrator and a district office administrator in San Diego County. He also spent several years as a music and show director for touring casts of "Up With People," including a tour in the summer of 1981 that included performances in Santa Barbara.

Banning's photographic interests began with documenting his international summer field study in the 1970s. He later gained experience as a school newspaper and yearbook photographer and learned black and white film processing/printing in his garage darkroom.

In recent years, Banning has combined his love of photography with his background in computer applications, focusing on digital photography and processing. He enjoys helping others learn effective techniques in photography, post-processing and file management in the digital environment.

He became a member of the Channel City Camera Club in 2013, shortly after arriving in the Santa Barbara area as the Goleta Union School District superintendent. He has presented educational programs to club members and served as the club’s director of programs. His most recent project is a photo essay titled “Leaving Los Angeles,” which chronicles a northbound railroad trip on the Amtrak's Pacific Surfliner from Los Angeles to Santa Barbara. A series of photos were made from the train with a mobile phone.

As the 2018 president of the Channel City Camera Club, Banning welcomes the opportunity to lead it in its 79th year and encourages photographers of all experience and ability levels to attend a club meeting or visit its website. The club welcomes everyone interested in photography, and there is no charge for attending its events at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History. Founded in 1939, the club has a long history of providing photography enthusiasts with a variety of social, instructional and recreational events.

— Ronald Williams is the publicity director for the Channel City Camera Club.