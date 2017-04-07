Bill Cirone Retiring After 34 Years as Santa Barbara County Education Superintendent

California’s longest-serving county education superintendent is calling it a career after the present school year.

Santa Barbara County Superintendent of Schools Bill Cirone announced Friday that he will be retiring on July 1 after 34 years at the helm of the Santa Barbara County Education Office.

“You always know when it’s time. It’s been a phenomenal ride — it really has been,” Cirone told Noozhawk on Friday.

“I’m really ready to turn over the reins of leadership to younger blood and new ideas,” he added. “The office is in great shape, and times are changing in education. It just feels like a good time. I feel really good about where we are, what we’ve accomplished and the potential going forward.”

Cirone’s career in education kicked off 57 years ago as a teacher in Harlem, New York. He became the county’s superintendent of schools 22 years later, and has won each election since.

On top of that post, Cirone has been involved in and chaired a wide array of local and national organizations focused on education, youth, health and volunteering.

Among the posts still on his plate is his chairmanship of the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation board of trustees, and a seat on the executive board of the National Center for Learning and Civic Engagement.

“I definitely plan to stay involved in civic affairs locally, and nonprofits as well. I’m just going to let things evolve.”

During his over three decades heading county education, Cirone said, he’s watched the state’s education-funding pendulum swing from one of the best in the country to “bleak” and now to its gradual recovery from the recession.

Since becoming superintendent, he added, measuring the product of his industry has progressed from standardized testing to what he described as multiple measures that examine a variety of factors that contribute to students’ and schools’ success.

But what hasn’t changed, he emphasized, are teachers’ passion and dedication to doing as much as they can with the often-limited resources they have.

Supporting and recognizing his teachers with various awards and programs has been one of the hallmarks of his time with the county.

Advocating for teachers — “the true unsung heroes and heroines in the community” — is administrators’ primary responsibility, Cirone said.

A second key achievement of the past 34 years, he said, was the addition of a slew of outside resources — often in the form of human beings — to local education through programs and partnerships.

“Our partnerships in Santa Barbara County now are second to none,” he boasted.

Cirone characterized his entire career with a quotation from the late newspaper publisher Katharine Graham.

“To love what you do and feel that it matters — how can anything be more fun?” he asked.

The county board of education accepted Cirone’s retirement on Thursday, and voted to appoint Deputy Superintendent Susan Salcido to succeed him.

A Santa Barbara County native, Salcido has held teaching and administrative posts at Dos Pueblos and San Marcos high schools and Santa Barbara Junior High School.

