Monday, April 23 , 2018, 8:40 pm | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Bill Cirone Retiring After 34 Years as Santa Barbara County Education Superintendent

By Sam Goldman, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @Sam__Goldman | April 7, 2017 | 9:10 p.m.
Bill Cirone
Bill Cirone

California’s longest-serving county education superintendent is calling it a career after the present school year.

Santa Barbara County Superintendent of Schools Bill Cirone announced Friday that he will be retiring on July 1 after 34 years at the helm of the Santa Barbara County Education Office.

“You always know when it’s time. It’s been a phenomenal ride — it really has been,” Cirone told Noozhawk on Friday.

“I’m really ready to turn over the reins of leadership to younger blood and new ideas,” he added. “The office is in great shape, and times are changing in education. It just feels like a good time. I feel really good about where we are, what we’ve accomplished and the potential going forward.”

Cirone’s career in education kicked off 57 years ago as a teacher in Harlem, New York. He became the county’s superintendent of schools 22 years later, and has won each election since.

On top of that post, Cirone has been involved in and chaired a wide array of local and national organizations focused on education, youth, health and volunteering.

Among the posts still on his plate is his chairmanship of the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation board of trustees, and a seat on the executive board of the National Center for Learning and Civic Engagement.

“I definitely plan to stay involved in civic affairs locally, and nonprofits as well. I’m just going to let things evolve.”

During his over three decades heading county education, Cirone said, he’s watched the state’s education-funding pendulum swing from one of the best in the country to “bleak” and now to its gradual recovery from the recession.

Since becoming superintendent, he added, measuring the product of his industry has progressed from standardized testing to what he described as multiple measures that examine a variety of factors that contribute to students’ and schools’ success.

But what hasn’t changed, he emphasized, are teachers’ passion and dedication to doing as much as they can with the often-limited resources they have.

Supporting and recognizing his teachers with various awards and programs has been one of the hallmarks of his time with the county.

Advocating for teachers — “the true unsung heroes and heroines in the community” — is administrators’ primary responsibility, Cirone said.

A second key achievement of the past 34 years, he said, was the addition of a slew of outside resources — often in the form of human beings — to local education through programs and partnerships.

“Our partnerships in Santa Barbara County now are second to none,” he boasted.

Cirone characterized his entire career with a quotation from the late newspaper publisher Katharine Graham.

“To love what you do and feel that it matters — how can anything be more fun?” he asked.

The county board of education accepted Cirone’s retirement on Thursday, and voted to appoint Deputy Superintendent Susan Salcido to succeed him.

A Santa Barbara County native, Salcido has held teaching and administrative posts at Dos Pueblos and San Marcos high schools and Santa Barbara Junior High School.

Noozhawk staff writer Sam Goldman can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 