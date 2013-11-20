Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 6:35 pm | Fair with Haze 66º

 
 
 
 

Bill Cirone: Giving Thanks for Community Support for Local Schools

By Bill Cirone | November 20, 2013 | 12:07 p.m.

Public education in California stands at a watershed moment, created largely by three major events.

First, the public’s passage of Proposition 30 last year infused the state with the revenues needed to shore up our public schools after years of cutbacks in services from severe financial shortages.

Then came the creation of a new funding model for schools, which is truly revolutionary in its priorities and focus, giving schools more leeway in how their funding is spent, and allowing for much more local control and influence.

Finally, the new Common Core curriculum has quickly become a game-changer in terms of how teachers teach, what teachers teach and how students learn.

Combined, these items create a synergy much greater than each item alone, making this a very exciting time for public schools and students, infusing new professionalism and enthusiasm into our classrooms. Everyone wins.

None of this could have happened without the public’s support.

As we celebrate the season of Thanksgiving, we would be remiss if we didn’t thank the members of our communities for their strong support of children, families and schools.

This nation was founded on the premise that all adults in a community were to fund the schools that would serve all the children. Our founders felt we must care about the education of other people’s children because they would eventually be the ones tending the fields and providing the services. Today’s children are the ones who will fly the planes, repair our computers, build our homes and staff the ERs we will all depend on in time. Consider it enlightened self-interest to provide an excellent education to all.

That is the pact we make as adults in a democratic society. We never stop being grateful that community members continue to honor that solemn and lofty commitment.

On behalf of the entire educational system in our county, I offer thanks to members of our community for their support of our classrooms and schools. I also thank our teachers — the unsung heroes and heroines in every community — for the daily miracles they create countywide.

I hope this is the start of a happy holiday season for all.

— Bill Cirone is Santa Barbara County’s superintendent of schools. The opinions expressed are his own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 