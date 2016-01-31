Friday, April 27 , 2018, 10:16 pm | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Bill Cirone: The Spirit of Gerry Jones Lives On

By Bill Cirone | January 31, 2016 | 8:45 p.m.

Once in a while something takes place that reinforces how powerful and utterly essential teaching is as a profession. We received just such a sad reminder of that fact with the recent passing of Geraldine Jones, who embodied all that is noble, selfless and vital about teaching.

As a highly skilled, impressive new first-grade teacher in the Hope School District in 1952, Jones became the very first National Teacher of the Year.

It was an award McCall’s magazine had created to address the national teacher shortage and encourage young people to enter the profession. The publisher said at the time that an important goal was to bolster public confidence in education. It is an issue that endures to this day.

Jones traveled to the White House where she was honored by President Harry Truman and then-Sen. Richard Nixon, R-Calif.

“This honor is for the entire teaching profession,” she said at the time. “I personally thank all teachers everywhere for the opportunity to represent them. I humbly live in their glory.”

Jones was always a reluctant celebrity.

That attitude of humility reflects the culture of teachers everywhere, who quietly go about the business of instilling young children with skills needed for learning and for life.

And the cycle continues. With wonderful coincidence, in 2014 Allison Heiduk, a third-grade teacher also in the Hope School District, was named Santa Barbara County Teacher of the Year. Three of Heiduk’s siblings had been in Jones’s first-grade class long ago.

We were so pleased that Jones was able to join the Salute to Teachers celebration at Bacara Spa & Resort that spring when Heiduk’s award was announced, more than 50 years after Jones had been in the spotlight.

It was wonderful to honor Jones’ legacy in the presence of her daughter, Marcey, and four generations of teachers and students who followed her. Jones’ joy was clear.

It is no exaggeration to say that teachers infuse our democracy with the elements needed for its survival.

All teachers — whether public school teachers plying their trade in a classroom or moms teaching their own children at home — give vital knowledge and skills to our young people. They make sure children are armed with the tools to work, thrive and vote responsibly as adults, continuing the essential traditions of democracy.

We know the value of teachers. We know there could be no other professions without them. We know that all the “self-taught” individuals first had to learn to read and compute and reason before they could take those skills and move forward on their own.

In a sense, teachers ensure their own immortality by sending messages to the future through all the young lives they touch. Geraldine Jones was the embodiment of the virtues of a good teacher, and that spirit will be immortal.

We are grateful for all the gifts she gave, and we are happy to use this chance to salute all the teachers — at every level — who make a difference every day in the lives of the children they teach and the communities they serve.

Gerry Jones would have wanted that.

— Bill Cirone is Santa Barbara County’s superintendent of schools. The opinions expressed are his own.

