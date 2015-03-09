Bill Davis of Santa Barbara, 1939-2015

Posted on March 9, 2015 | 12:42 p.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

It is with great sadness and regret to announce the passing of our dear Bill Davis on March 1, 2015.

He was born to Thomas and Elizabeth Davis on Oct. 28, 1939, in Los Angeles, Calif.

Please join the Davis family at a memorial service at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 11 at the Beverly Hills Presbyterian Church, 505 N. Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills. A celebration of life reception will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Los Angeles Country Club, 10101 Wilshire Blvd. in Los Angeles.

Flowers are welcome but in lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital Foundation or your favorite charity on memory of William Lloyd Davis.

Arrangements entrusted to Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.