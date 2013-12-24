Bill Dutton Named Rotarian of the Year for Rotary Club of Santa Barbara

Bill Dutton, a member of the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara since 1996, was recently celebrated as Rotarian of the Year for 2013.

Dutton served as president of the club from 2007 to 2008 and is a two-time Paul Harris Fellow, in 2002 and 2012.

He is a longtime member, having joined the Rotary Club of Glendale in 1978.

Dutton has also served Rotary International District 5240 in various roles and positions. The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara has greatly benefited from Dutton’s leadership and participation with board and committee work in Club and Community Service, International Special Projects, Literacy, Annual Blood Drive, RCSB Foundation and New Member Information.

The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara meets at Fess Parker's DoubleTree Resort from noon to 1:30 p.m. on Fridays. Click here for more information.

— Laurie Small is the public relations chairwoman for the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara.