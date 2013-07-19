Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 1:55 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Business

Bill Foley Acquires Majority Interest in Touring & Tasting of Santa Barbara

By Touring & Tasting Marketing & Media | July 19, 2013 | 10:31 a.m.

Bill Foley, founder of Foley Family Wines and executive chairman of the Board of Directors for Fidelity National Financial Inc., announced Friday he has acquired a controlling interest in Touring & Tasting Marketing and Media, the industry leader in wine tourism.

Originally founded in 1995 by managing partner Dan Fox and president Paul Arganbright, Touring & Tasting Marketing & Media is recognized as “The Premier Guide to Wine Country.”

Touring & Tasting’s assets include the highly acclaimed national magazine Touring & Tasting, TouringandTasting.com, the Wine Country Video Channel, a wine country concierge service and a luxury Wine Festival at Sea cruise program.

The company is also a key backer of the nation’s most prominent wine tourism events, including the Wine Tourism Conference, Destination Races, the Wine Bloggers Conference, the Great American Wine Festival, the California Wine Festival and more.

“Foley Family Wines is fully committed to the growth and success of wine tourism globally,” Foley said. “It is exciting to see the positive economic impact wine tourism is having on regions and communities all over, and partnering with Touring & Tasting will help us continue to help fuel that growth.”

“We’re thrilled to make this announcement, because our partnership with Foley Family Wines is truly synergistic,” Fox said. “With Bill’s passion for the wine industry and commitment to promoting wine tourism, we now have the resources required to further expand and diversify Touring & Tasting. Our collective mission is to promote and help market the wine country businesses with whom we work. We’ll immediately be expanding our audience through increased distribution in print, online and through our mobile apps and digital editions. We’ll also be creating new content syndication partnerships and building and providing more tools to help our clients be more competitive.”

Touring & Tasting Marketing & Media is based in Santa Barbara.

“There are no plans for changes in staffing or in the way Touring & Tasting operates,” Fox said. “We’re simply combining our tools and resources with Foley Family Wines to enhance our position as the leading marketing and media company in the wine tourism industry.”

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Cimme Eordanidis
Cimme Eordanidis
"Since I truly enjoy doing what I do, interacting with people and representing them during one of life's most exciting events is very rewarding."

Full Profile >

 
 