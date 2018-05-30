Bill Lavorin is New Elder at Oaks Bible Church

Bill Lavorin a Raytheon engineer and long-standing Oaks Bible Church member, who has served as the Church Council chair for a number of years, has been appointed a church elder.

Lavorin was recognized in front of the congregation May 27, and there was a “laying on of hands” and prayer by the elders, deacons and pastors. A short YouTube video of the ceremony is at https://youtu.be/hzoqAaLUhic.

Lavorin is married to Priscilla Lavorin, an operating-room nurse at Cottage Hospital.

Oaks Bible Church meets 10 a.m. Sundays at 560 N. La Cumbre Road, Santa Barbara. For information, call 1-805-570-8061 or visit oaksbiblechurch.com.

— Paul Goodwin for Oaks Bible Church.