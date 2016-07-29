Bill Macfadyen: Rapid Response from Passersby Prevents 2-Year-Old from Becoming Drowning Victim

Before bringing the heat, NoozWeek’s Top 5 also has a La Cumbre Plaza holdup, a Paula Lopez sighting that has come and gone, and a depraved double-sexual assault

​​​

The political conventions are over, and we have our 2016 presidential nominees. That asteroid option is looking better and better.

While we await the apocalypse, there were 91,801 people who read Noozhawk this past week, based on our Google Analytics. Here’s my own take on your top stories:

The quick actions of passersby — including a visiting firefighter from Florida — helped save the life of a 2-year-old boy who was pulled from the ocean near Stearns Wharf in Santa Barbara the evening of July 24.

The child was found submerged just after 6 p.m. in an incident that initially was called in as “a possible drowning.”

Santa Barbara Fire Battalion Chief Chris Mailes said good Samaritans immediately set to work trying to revive the boy before emergency personnel could get there a few minutes later.

The child was rushed to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital by American Medical Response ambulance. Details of his condition were not immediately available, but a witness later told our Giana Magnoli that he had made a full recovery.

A witness, who declined to give her name, told Noozhawk she came upon the commotion with her boyfriend, Steven Curry, a firefighter from Rockledge, Fla., not to be confused with another Warrior with a different spelling of his first name.

She said Curry administered mouth-to-mouth resuscitation on the youngster while a second passerby assisted with chest compressions.

According to the witness, authorities let her know that the child was OK.

Knife-wielding bandits held up an unsuspecting shopper at Santa Barbara’s La Cumbre Plaza on July 23, making off with the merchandise he had just purchased.

Santa Barbara police Lt. Kenneth Kushner said the victim was walking to his car when he was confronted by a man and a woman in the parking lot. The man brandished a knife and demanded the packages.

Kushner said the victim complied, and the couple ran off with their loot. The shopper was not injured in the incident.

It seems so anti-climactic after nearly a year of sound and fury. And delays. So many delays.

After reaching a plea deal in her DUI case and being sentenced to jail earlier this year, former KEYT and KCOY News anchor Paula Lopez Ochoa is instead in the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department electronic-monitoring program.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said Lopez applied for and was accepted into the monitoring program, rather than going to actual jail. She declined to disclose specific restrictions of the monitoring, but said enrollees are allowed to leave their residences to go to work, school, counseling and religious services.

A Superior Court judge will review Lopez’s case again on Oct. 28.

As just about everyone knows, Lopez was arrested during a Sept. 6-7 incident in Goleta and subsequently charged with several misdemeanor counts, including driving under the influence and battery on a police officer.

The altercation occurred a few hours after it was reported that a motorist, believed to be Lopez, was seen driving the wrong way on Highway 101 on the Gaviota coast.

Under the terms of her plea deal, Lopez was sentenced to 120 days in jail and three years of probation, which includes attending DUI school, continuing her therapy, not using alcohol, and taking the anti-alcohol drug Antabuse for three years.

Lopez has acknowledged an ongoing battle with alcoholism, and has said she was getting medical treatment after a day-long disappearance and a separate public intoxication arrest in 2013.

I wish her all the best with her recovery, and I hope she and her family are getting the help they need.

[Noozhawk’s note: I had just posted this when our Giana Magnoli got word that Lopez already has been released from electronic monitoring. She was added to the program June 9 and was a free woman as of July 28 — pending probation, of course. For the math-challenged like me, that’s 50 days of her 120-day sentence.]

A transient from Ventura County was arrested by Santa Barbara police the night of July 23 after a day-long manhunt following an alleged sexual assault of two young girls.

The suspect — identified as 39-year-old Matthew Robert Torres — was tracked down via an impressive police review of surveillance video from area businesses. He was taken into custody downtown, about two miles away from the alleged crime scene.

According to Sgt. Riley Harwood, officers were dispatched on a suspicious subject call to a waterfront-area apartment just after 4 a.m.

He said a man allegedly had entered the unlocked residence while the family was asleep, went into a bedroom where the two sisters slept and assaulted them. The girls are both under the age of 14, he added.

“Noise made by the girls roused their father, who confronted Torres and ushered him out of the apartment,” Harwood said. “Once Torres was gone, the victims’ father checked on his daughters and discovered that they had been molested.”

Detectives sprang into action, and found a business in the 200 block of State Street that had surveillance footage of a man matching the suspect’s description. The images were released to the public, and the public responded.

Officers spotted Torres around 9:30 p.m. and arrested him near the Ralphs supermarket at the corner of Chapala and Carrillo streets.

“He is a major, major threat to the community, and I’m really glad we were able to take him into custody,” Lt. Kenneth Kushner told our Tom Bolton after the arrest.

Torres was booked into County Jail on two counts of sexual assault and burglary. Bail was set at $100,000.

Because of the east-west orientation of Santa Barbara County’s South Coast and the Santa Ynez Mountains rising above it, sundowner winds are largely a Santa Barbara phenomenon.

The offshore winds blow when a region of high pressure is directly to the north, and they’re strongest when a pressure gradient forms perpendicular to the mountains’ axis. They also can be hot as hell because the air heats up and dries out as the gusty winds descend the mountainside.

Sundowners typically occur in the late afternoon or early evening, so it was pretty unusual when the temperature began spiking late on the night of July 22.

Since I’m a heat freak and had all of the windows open at my house in the Montecito foothills, I couldn’t help but notice that the balmy conditions at actual sundown had risen to 81 degrees by around 10:30 p.m.

Less than an hour later, my thermometer displayed 94, and when I opened the back door it was like opening a fully engaged oven — if the oven had a powerful fan blowing the air right at me.

As it turns out, it was a record-setting night. According to National Weather Service meteorologist Scott Sukup, the Santa Barbara Airport hit 94 degrees at 11:43 p.m., melting the previous high for the day, a 92 back in 1960.

I loved it, but our Alaskan malamute was not so welcoming. I turned on the AC for her.

• • •

Last Year on Noozhawk

What was our most-read story this time last year? Not So Fast, Santa Barbara Tells Ferrari, Maserati and Alfa Romeo — Or So Large.

• • •

Bill Macfadyen’s Story of the Week

Let’s cut to the cheese, er, the chase: Divers Discover 340-Year-Old ‘Dairy Product’ in Shipwreck.

• • •

Watch It

Pokémon Go is distorting reality for millions of people, maybe even Sir David Attenborough.

(McLol01 video)

• • •

How You Can Help Noozhawk

If you really like what you’re seeing on Noozhawk, you can help support our work by joining our Hawks Club. High-quality journalism doesn’t come cheap, and each donation helps us continue to provide you with unmatched local news and in-depth reporting on the issues that you care about.

How can you help? It’s easy.

» Join our Hawks Club.