Bill Macfadyen: Fatal and Freak Goleta Industrial Accident Pushes Reader Traffic

Notorious Dario Pini makes another appearance in NoozWeek's Top 5, along with Katy Perry's brother, Book Ends Café and Ty Warner. Plus: Go Dodgers!

What were you reading on Noozhawk this week?

1. Man Crushed to Death by Tractor Trailer at Goleta Dairy

A 21-year-old warehouse worker was killed in a Goleta industrial accident Sept. 16 when he was pinned between a big rig trailer and a loading dock. Our Gina Potthoff's report on the tragedy immediately jumped to the top of Noozhawk's most-read list and has drawn steady page views all week.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said Jose Ortiz, a Santa Barbara County resident, died at Gold Coast Dairy, 123 Aero Camino, after he somehow was pinned between the loading dock and a trailer owned by Alta Dena Dairy. The 18-wheeler was delivering milk to Gold Coast, the local distributor, she said.

Ortiz was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Division of Occupational Safety and Health (Cal/OSHA) is investigating the incident, Hoover said.

2. Tenants Sue Landlord Dario Pini over Bedbug, Roach Infestations

Noozhawk's Lara Cooper has reported exhaustively on Dario Pini, who at this point is unlikely to ever be dethroned as Santa Barbara's most notorious landlord.

In an exclusive Sept. 16 report, she revealed that a dozen tenants of Pini's apartment buildings had filed a lawsuit alleging that conditions with bedbugs, cockroaches and other pests have gotten so bad they're a threat to their health as well as that of their children.

The ticked-off 12 claim Pini has done nothing, despite numerous complaints from the residents, being sued and fined by the City of Santa Barbara, and even put in jail for not maintaining his properties.

In an unusual twist, the lawsuit asks for back rent. The suit, filed Sept. 5 by attorney Matt Clarke, maintains that Pini didn't live up to his end of the rental agreement, which, acccording to the complaint, pledges to provide safe and habitable apartments.

Pini's attorney, Larry Powell, did not return Noozhawk's calls for comment.

Click here for a Noozhawk gallery of pictures from Lara's report.

3. Katy Perry’s Brother Wows Dos Pueblos Students

David Hudson, pop superstar Katy Perry's younger brother, paid a lunchtime visit to Dos Pueblos High School on Sept. 13. To the cheers of students, he and his band gave a brief concert in advance of their performance that night at SOhO Restaurant & Music Club in downtown Santa Barbara.

Hudson briefly attended Dos Pueblos as a freshman, as did his sister, who previously performed on campus in 2010.

4. Book Ends Café Takes Dining to New Heights on Santa Barbara Rooftop

Book Ends Café may not have the most visible location — atop the rooftop patio of Antioch University Santa Barbara at 602 Anacapa St. — but it likely will see a burst of business, thanks to our Nancy Shobe's feature, which has been heavily forwarded by Noozhawk readers all week.

The new restaurant, co-owned by Dominic Shiach and his wife, Carmen Deforest, features flavorful sandwiches and unique salads from local organic markets and growers. Salads change daily according to seasonal ingredients and a trio of salad scoops is available for just $10.

Nancy says one of the café's signature sandwiches is the Brisket Banh Mi, which generates a mouth-watering aroma of slow-roasted brisket. My stomach's already growling.

Diners can sit indoors or out on the roof, which offers expansive city views and cushy couches.

Book Ends Café is open 8 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday; it's closed on Sundays. Click here for more information, or call 805.963.3222.

5. Santa Barbara Hotelier Ty Warner Charged with Federal Tax Evasion

Billionaire Beanie Babies creator and Santa Barbara hotel magnate Ty Warner has agreed to fork over $53.5 million in penalties and plead guilty to a single charge of tax evasion for allegedly failing to report income he earned in a secret offshore account, our Giana Magnoli reported Sept. 18.

Warner, 69, owns several properties on the South Coast, including the Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore, San Ysidro Ranch, the Coral Casino Beach & Cabana Club, Montecito Country Club, Sandpiper Golf Club and Rancho San Marcos golf course.

Warner was charged with maintaining a secret account with Union Bank of Switzerland beginning in 1996. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, he transferred that account to another Swiss bank in 2002 and earned nearly $3 million on it, but failed to tell his accountants.

Warner’s attorney, Gregory Scandaglia, said in a statement his client “accepts full responsibility for his actions with this plea agreement.”

• • •

Congratulations to my beloved Los Angeles Dodgers, the 2013 National League West champions. It feels fantastic to be back on top where we belong.

After clinching against Arizona, the Dodgers marked the occasion with a celebratory swim, which I understand upset a couple of Diamondbacks and a U.S. senator with time on his online poker hands.

Question: What doesn't offend the D-backs? For a tough, talented team, they sure do whine a lot.

(Fox Sports video)

• • •

