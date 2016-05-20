Bill Macfadyen: Was Actress Jensen Buchanan Following an All-Too Familiar Highway 154 Script?

After leaving Blood Alley, NoozWeek’s Top 5 runs into a scooter crash on the Mesa and simultaneous Highway 101 rollovers while good Samaritans join forces to save a life and Santa Barbara digs in on vacation rentals

The often perilous Highway 154 was particularly nasty May 18. The tally from the foggy morning’s carnage: two collisions, five cars, six injuries and one arrest on suspicion of DUI.

All before 8 a.m.

According to Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni, the first wreck was a 6:20 a.m. head-on crash near the entrance to Live Oak Camp, at 4650 Highway 154.

He said an eastbound Mercedes S550 driven by Jensen Buchanan, 53, of Los Angeles, drifted across the double yellow line and collided with a westbound Ford C-Max driven by Bradley Asolas, 56, of Camarillo.

Asolas suffered major injuries and had to be extricated from the wreckage, Zaniboni said. He was transported by American Medical Response ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

After being treated at the hospital for minor injuries, Buchanan was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to the California Highway Patrol. She was booked into County Jail with her bail set at $100,000.

Buchanan is a longtime soap opera actress, most recently appearing on The Young and the Restless in the recurring role of Judge Elise Moxley. Talk about courtroom der-ramah!

But back to reality.

About 90 minutes later, four more crash victims were taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital after a three-vehicle collision on Highway 154 near Cathedral Oaks Road.

Zaniboni said emergency personnel arrived at the scene of the 7:55 a.m. wreck to find one car about 30 feet over the side of the road.

One victim suffered major injuries and three others had moderate injuries, he added.

The CHP is investigating both collisions.

A Santa Barbara man was arrested on felony DUI charges May 16 after he allegedly turned his pickup truck into the path of an oncoming scooter on the Mesa.

The scooter rider — identified by Santa Barbara police as Daniel David Ontiveros, 31, of Santa Barbara — was rushed to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with critical injuries, including numerous broken bones and likely internal bleeding.

Sgt. Riley Harwood said the pickup driver — identified as 60-year-old Duncan Airlie Brown — was westbound on Cliff Drive about 5:40 p.m. when he turned left onto Oliver Road, a long block west of Meigs Road. You can see from the above photo how the eastbound scooter fared in the collision.

Brown was arrested at the scene on felony charges of driving under the influence causing injury, Harwood said. He was booked into County Jail with bail set at $100,000.

Police are investigating the crash, but Harwood said it appeared that Brown violated Ontiveros’ right of way.

It may not have been his intention, but a UC Santa Barbara student is alive thanks to the quick actions of passersby who found him hanging from a tree on Goleta’s Ellwood Bluffs.

Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said a family walking along the bluffs discovered the man hanging from a tree the afternoon of May 18. They flagged down a cyclist, who was able to cut down the man and perform CPR until paramedics and county firefighters could get there.

Hoover said the 19-year-old student was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in critical condition. His identity was not released.

Click here for suicide prevention resources that are available 24/7.

We’re on a roll with rollover wrecks of late, but a May 14 collision on Highway 101 in Santa Barbara resulted in not one but two of them.

As our Sam Goldman first reported, the three-vehicle crash occurred about 4:45 p.m. on the northbound freeway near the Bath Street exit ramp.

Apparently, two of the vehicles clipped each other while trying to change lanes at the same time. Both of them — a sedan and an SUV — flipped over but came to rest on their wheels in the ditch and roadside vegetation off to the right, according to Santa Barbara Fire Battalion Chief Mike de Ponce.

The third car spun out, but otherwise avoided serious damage.

Four people — from all three vehicles — were taken by American Medical Response ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. All were said to have minor to moderate injuries.

The CHP is investigating.

Determined to leave no tax uncollected, the Santa Barbara City Council is redoubling its efforts to hunt down every last transient-occupancy cent suspected of being squirreled away by short-term vacation rental owners and operators.

The council has issued new subpoenas for documents related to rental rates and the duration of renters’ stays dating back to January 2013. Officials think the information will reveal whether the city’s ordinance banning short-term vacation rentals is being defied — they’re not wrong — as well as how much tax revenue is being left on the kitchen table.

Websites listing vacation rentals have been a particular target, and operators have until June 28 to comply with the subpoenas before potentially facing criminal contempt charges.

The council previously had subpoenaed nearly 100 websites, including Airbnb, demanding copies of records relating to vacation rental operations.

Around 350 rental operators are known to city officials, but they believe there are many more out there.

