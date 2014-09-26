Bill Macfadyen: Readers Rush to Read Report of Apparent Drug Overdose at Harbor

NoozWeek’s Top 5 picks on a petting zoo, investigates a suspected serial molester, trades island fare for pizza, and, oh, yeah, that headline

There were 71,411 people who read Noozhawk this past week. What’s my take on your top stories? I’m glad you asked.

A drug overdose is believed to be the cause of death for a 26-year-old woman whose body was found in a Santa Barbara harbor restroom Sept. 24.

Sgt. Riley Harwood, spokesman for the Santa Barbara Police Department, said the woman was discovered in the restroom at Marina 4, on the east end of the marina, just after 1 p.m.

“We are investigating it as a likely overdose,” said Harwood, who declined to elaborate on the case.

The identity of the woman has not been disclosed, but Harwood said she apparently is not a local. Although a Princess Cruise Lines ship was anchored offshore at the time, with passsengers disembarking from tenders at nearby Sea Landing, the woman was not believed to be a seafarer.

Despite the dearth of details, the report by our Tom Bolton quickly jumped to the top of our traffic queue, and reached Top Story of the Week status in less than 15 hours.

Oh, and I know what some of you are thinking. I’ll pass.

A Solvang petting zoo has been notified by Santa Barbara County that it doesn’t have the proper operational permits, and has a limited window of time to comply with its regulations or be shut down.

Linda Marchi and her husband, Brett, bought Seein’ Spots Farm in 2008. In addition to the Marchis, the five-acre property at 2599 Baseline Ave. is home to a menagerie of about 100 animals, which includes miniature donkeys, sheep, goats, chickens, geese, rabbits, pigs, turtles and alpacas.

County regulations allow 10 “hoofed” animals per five acres, although Marchi questions why 3-foot-tall miniature donkeys are held to the same standards as full-size, fully loaded horses.

Eric Graham, a zoning enforcement officer with the county Planning and Development Department, said his agency doesn’t go looking for violations but received a complaint about the farm and subsequently determined it was operating illegally. He declined to identify the tipster.

Marchi suspects someone complained out of anger because she began asking for donations to help pay for some of the costs of feeding the animals.

“I have never made money at this,” she told our Janene Scully. “I lose money every month. It doesn’t even come close to paying for their feed and care.”

While most of the animals are miniature donkeys, Marchi also has rescue animals. Ironically, some of those were referred to the farm ... by the county.

“These are all animals no one wanted any longer,” she said. “Most of them are old and have health issues.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen to all these animals. If they close me down, I’m going to have to find homes. “

Seein’ Spots Farm is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. For now.

PizzaRev, a Southern California pizza chain known for its “craft-your-own” stone-oven pizza, is moving into Paseo Nuevo in downtown Santa Barbara.

The restaurant will be taking over the space currently occupied by Kahuna Grill, 12 W. De la Guerra St., in early 2015, according to Monica Rutkowski, spokeswoman for Westlake Village-based PizzaRev.

Kahuna Grill will close Oct. 26, although owner Kelly Brown says a second Kahuna Grill will remain open at Camino Real Marketplace in Goleta.

A Santa Barbara man has been arrested on suspicion of sexually molesting five children, and authorities say there may be additional victims — stretching back over several decades.

Joseph Michael Hyde, 63, was arrested Sept. 10 after a two-month investigation, Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said. Santa Barbara police assisted in the collar.

Hyde was charged with multiple counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child and showing pornography to a child, and remains in custody in County Jail.

Hoover said investigators learned in July that Hyde may have been molesting children over a span of several decades, locally and possibly in Oregon.

Five victims, ranging in age from 2 to 14, were identified in Santa Barbara County, said Hoover, who added that Hyde was acquainted with all five.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division at 805.681.4150 or the anonymous tip line at 805.681.4171.

Yes, the headline I wrote was insensitive. I’m sorry.

• • •

You know you’ve wanted to do this yourself. I think the guy left too much room, but that’s just me.

(Cihat Aysuz video)

• • •

If you value our unmatched breaking news and in-depth reporting on the issues that you care about, please support our experienced staff of professional journalists and help us continue to provide a vital forum for the community.

How can you help?

» Join our Hawks Club.

Membership Options