Bill Macfadyen: Best of Noozhawk 09.09.11

1. Teen Driver Charged in Death of Montecito Pedestrian Changes Plea to No Contest

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli reported on Sept. 2 that Tyler Fourmy, the 18-year-old Santa Barbara motorist facing trial in the May 2010 death of Montecito pedestrian Florinda Flores, changed his plea to no contest and will be sentenced Oct. 17 in Santa Barbara County Juvenile Court.

Fourmy, who was 17 at the time he struck and killed Flores as she walked to her Coast Village Road bus stop, will be sentenced on a felony charge of vehicular manslaughter and misdemeanor and infraction charges of transportation of marijuana, possession of marijuana, driving at an unsafe speed, an unlawful turning movement and failure to provide evidence of financial responsibility. He could be sentenced to one year in jail, license suspension, fines and fees.

Flores’ survivors have filed a wrongful death civil suit against Fourmy and his parents, Susan Granziera and Patrick Fourmy of Santa Barbara.

Noozhawk broke the story of the civil suit not long after the publication agreed to comply with Judge Thomas Adams’ request that Noozhawk not name the defendant during its reporting on the initial juvenile court hearing.

2. CHP Officer Saves Woman from Jumping Off Cold Spring Canyon Bridge

Thanks to the quick thinking of a California Highway Patrol officer and a distraction from a retired Los Angeles police officer, a woman was prevented from leaping from the Cold Spring Canyon Bridge on Sept. 2, managing editor Michelle Nelson reported. The CHP officer, whose identity was not disclosed, was inching toward the woman when the retired cop briefly distracted her and the CHP officer was able to wrestle her to safety.

The Cold Spring Canyon Bridge on Highway 154 north of San Marcos Pass was the subject of a May 2010 investigative series by Noozhawk reporters Lara Cooper and Giana Magnoli.

Click here for free suicide prevention resources that are available 24 hours a day.

3. Laguna Blanca School Senior Takes a Hike — Along 215-Mile John Muir Trail

Thanks to a tip from Noozhawk reader Melissa Marsted, Noozhawk intern Alexa Shapiro was able to get a story about Alex Greer, a Laguna Blanca School senior who hiked the 215-mile John Muir Trail — much of it by himself.

It took the teenager 16 days to make the trek between Yosemite National Park and 14,496-foot Mount Whitney, the highest peak in the continental United States. After a steady diet of freeze-dried food, Greer says he couldn’t wait to get to a McDonald’s.

4. Three-Vehicle Crash Sparks Fire, Closing Highway 154 Near Windy Gap for Hours

Often treacherous San Marcos Pass on Highway 154 was the scene of a fiery Sept. 6 collision that engulfed the three vehicles involved and started a brush fire that was quickly put out by Santa Barbara County firefighters, Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli reported. Amazingly, the six people in the three vehicles were treated for only minor injuries. The California Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.

5. Goleta Council Grants Conceptual Go-Ahead for Revised Rincon Palms Hotel Project

A proposed hotel at the northeast corner of Hollister Avenue and Storke Road received the Goleta City Council’s conceptual approval for additional changes to the already approved plan. Noozhawk contributing writer Sonia Fernandez reported that the changes will help move the stalled Rincon Palms project toward a development agreement with the city. Among the amenities planned for the 172-room hotel is conference meeting space that is in high demand and short supply in Goleta.

