Local News

Bill Macfadyen: Best of Noozhawk 12.02.11

Let's Talk Westside overrides this week's recap, which includes SBPD videotape, drugs and two categories of dogs

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | @noozhawk | December 3, 2011 | 3:52 a.m.

Before we get to the news of the week, I’m excited to tell you about Let’s Talk Westside, Noozhawk’s newest public-engagement initiative.

Together with the nonprofit Just Communities, we’re introducing a virtual town hall to THRIVE Westside, which is intended to develop ideas to improve and enhance Santa Barbara’s Westside.

The THRIVE project is holding a series of meetings with Westside residents and other stakeholders, but the meetings are a significant time commitment and there’s a limit to the number of people who can attend. Not so with the Web.

We’re inviting readers to sign up and begin offering your ideas and suggestions to make the Westside a better place to live, work and raise children. Let’s Talk Westside was created with the help of MindMixer out of Omaha, Neb., and it’s a really cool platform to use and peruse. Click here to get started.

We’re grateful to have the support of a number of businesses and organizations, led by top sponsors MarBorg Industries, Wells Fargo, Southern California Gas Co. and Paul Cashman of State Farm Insurance.

Additional Let’s Talk Westside sponsors include the Academy of Koei-Kan Karate-Do, Business First Bank, El Zarape Mexican Food, Griffith & Thornburgh LLP, Meridian Group, Paper Moon Printing, ParentClick.com, Presidio Sports, Santa Barbara Community Housing Corp., Santa Barbara Home Improvement Center and the South Coast Community Youth Cultural Center.

It’s not too late to get involved. .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) of Let’s Talk Westside.

1. Santa Barbara Police Release Patrol-Car Video of Controversial Traffic Stop

Six weeks after a controversial traffic stop that resulted in the arrest of a motorist on suspicion of driving under the influence, resisting arrest and other charges while sparking multiple eyewitness accusations of excessive force by the arresting officers, the Santa Barbara Police Department on Friday released patrol car dashboard camera video of the incident. Watch the video and tell us what you think.

2. DA’s Office Won’t File Charges of Resisting Arrest or Against Officer Accused of Excessive Force

On Nov. 30, the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office announced it would not file excessive force charges against police Officer Aaron Tudor, who made the Oct. 21 traffic stop in the Loreto Plaza parking lot, and that the motorist, Tony Denunzio, would not be charged with resisting arrest. Denunzio, however, will be charged with driving under the influence, driving with a blood-alcohol level above .08 and driving on a suspended license.

3. Judge Upholds Santa Barbara’s Denial of Permit for Compassion Center Marijuana Dispensary

Superior Court Judge Colleen Sterne on Nov. 28 denied Patrick Fourmy’s appeal challenging the city of Santa Barbara’s rejection of his permit application to make his De la Vina Street medical marijuana dispensary a legitimate operation. Somehow I get the sense this saga isn’t over.

4. Santa Barbara Pilot Ben Short Leaps at Chance to Ferry Search Dogs on the Fly

My friend, Ben Short, was the star of one of the week’s most popular stories but the highly decorated retired naval aviator would just as soon have the attention go to the dogs.

Let me explain. Short has a new hobby flying around the country on behalf of the nonprofit National Disaster Search Dog Foundation. He picks up rescue dogs and transports them to training camp, where the animals are coached to become search dogs, ready to hunt for survivors of natural disasters and other emergencies. Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper wrote the heart-warming story.

5. After 70 Years on Chapala Street, Santa Barbara’s Greyhound Bus Station on the Move

Greyhound is about to make a cross-town relocation to the old Open Air Bicycles shop near the Amtrak station on Lower State Street, Noozhawk business writer Alex Kacik reported Dec. 1. For 70 years, the bus station has occupied the corner of Carrillo and Chapala streets in the heart of downtown Santa Barbara. No word on what will happen to Greyhound’s iconic neon sign but it would be a shame if it didn’t make the move, too.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

