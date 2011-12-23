Bill Macfadyen: Best of Noozhawk 12.23.11

What were you reading on Noozhawk? This weekend's recap includes death in the desert, murder on the Mesa, Spanish-language TV, police use of force, the late Harry Heron, and some appeals

1. Two Bodies Found in Mojave Desert May Be Missing Santa Barbara Men

Noozhawk readers this week were closely following the story of two Santa Barbara men who went missing early Dec. 18 while off-roading in the Mojave Desert in remote Kern County.

Authorities and off-road enthusiasts near Randsburg mobilized to try to track down the whereabouts of Dan Carbonaro and Chris Rice, who had left their motel at 2:30 a.m. Sunday to test-drive a new Polaris all-terrain vehicle. Search teams and support poured in from Santa Barbara County, where friends of the men had quickly established a search fund to raise money for the undertaking.

On Dec. 22, however, the bodies of Carbonaro, 27, and Rice, 29, were found at the base of a 500-foot cliff about a mile and a half from their motel. Authorities say they apparently had driven off the precipice in the dark and died on impact.

Services are pending.

Donations to the Dan Carbonaro and Chris Rice Search Fund may be made at any Santa Barbara Bank & Trust branch, or click here to make an online donation through PayPal. Contributions are not tax-deductible but will help the families pay for funeral arrangements and other expenses. Call 805.448.8234 for more information.

2. Corey Lyons Found Guilty of Double Murder, Could Face Life in Prison Without Parole

After a grueling three-month trial, Corey Lyons, 52, of Goleta, was convicted Dec. 21 in the 2009 murders of his brother, Daniel Lyons, 55, and his brother’s partner, Barbara Scharton, 48, in the couple’s Santa Barbara home on the Mesa.

The Lyons brothers were estranged and a $250,000 lawsuit between the pair was reported to be the motive for the shooting deaths. Lyons faces life in prison without the possibility of parole when he’s sentenced Feb. 7.

Bob Sanger, Lyons’ defense attorney, is expected to seek a new trial — No. 4 — for his client. Lyons’ first trial ended in a mistrial and the second with a hung jury.

3. Financial Woes Threaten to Take Central Coast’s Only Spanish TV News Show Off the Air

Noticias Univision Costa Central may be a vital source for Spanish-language TV news but — as the many fans of the late South Coast Beacon (R.I.P.) know — being popular and being profitable are two different things. Citing persistent financial losses, Entravision Communications Corp. announced that Dec. 30 would be the show’s final run.

A group of community leaders called a news conference Dec. 19 to lobby for a reprieve but it’s not yet clear whether one will be forthcoming. KEYT, a Noozhawk partner, on Dec. 22 announced it will begin broadcasting its evening newscast with a Spanish-language simulcast after Jan. 1.

“We are thrilled to serve our local Spanish-language community once again by providing up-to-the-minute news, sports and weather,” KEYT general manager Mike Granados told Noozhawk.

4. Police Use of Force Manuals Emphasize Officer Discretion, Noozhawk Review Finds

Multiple eyewitnesses accused a Santa Barbara police officer of using excessive force after stopping a motorist on suspicion of driving under the influence Oct. 21. The incident — in which the suspect was beaten, kicked and repeatedly Tasered before being arrested — sparked a fierce debate over police tactics that has shown no signs of abating.

The Santa Barbara Police Department quickly dismissed the witness accounts and the subsequent silence of city officials has been deafening.

To satisfy her own curiosity and questions from Noozhawk readers about use of force and how it’s applied, staff writer Giana Magnoli reviewed law enforcement policy manuals from SBPD, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department and the California Highway Patrol.

Magnoli found that all three agencies provide officers and deputies with wide latitude to determine a perceived threat and the “reasonableness” of their response. Basically, it’s up to each officer.

In fairness, that’s probably how it should be as no two incidents are ever exactly alike. An interesting aside, however, is the CHP’s response during a Nov. 29 incident near El Capitan State Beach. Responding to reports of a man throwing chunks of asphalt at cars on Highway 101 in the middle of the night, CHP officers confronted the suspect, who proceeded to direct his throws toward officers. In the dark and in spite of his resistance, authorities say officers quickly subdued the man with a single zap from a Taser. No injuries.

5. Santa Barbara Realtor, Community Leader Harry Heron Dies at Age 99

In almost a century of living, there were several phases of Harry Heron’s life that were each successful enough to define the man.

In his younger years, he was involved in the automotive industry in and around Detroit. Soon after abruptly moving his young family to Santa Barbara in the 1940s, he switched to real estate. Along the way he was a Santa Barbara city councilman, a civic leader, a philanthropist and a major force behind the establishment of The Samarkand retirement community.

The fingerprints of Heron’s quiet contributions are all over Santa Barbara, and, in his memory, all of us should strive to follow his example of community leadership and involvement. Our prayers go out to his family — especially my friend, Ed Heron, his youngest son. Thank you for everything, Harry.

• • •

Looking to carry out a last-minute act of Christmas charity? Noozhawk can help.

The following Noozhawk nonprofit clients are making end-of-year, tax-deductible appeals right now through our Web site:

» Catholic Charities-Santa Barbara County

» Community Arts Music Association (CAMA)

» Court-Appointed Special Advocates (CASA)

» Family Service Agency of Santa Barbara County

» Friendship Center

» Girls Incorporated of Carpinteria

» Lobero Theatre Foundation

» Pilgrim Terrace Cooperative Homes

» Santa Barbara Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse

» Santa Barbara Symphony

» Santa Barbara Teen News Network.

• • •

And since I’m on the subject, allow me to ask for your ongoing support for the work Noozhawk’s team of professional journalists is doing in our community.

We not only broke the story of the SBPD alleged excessive force case and the damning federal audit of Santa Barbara County’s Psychiatric Health Facility, but we also provided the community’s first comprehensive report on the misuse and abuse of prescription medications and launched two innovative public-engagement projects: Let’s Talk Westside and the Santa Barbara Challenge.

Noozhawk routinely is the only local news source reporting the positive stories about schools, youth and nonprofit organizations that too often don’t get told. We sponsor both sbTNN and the student journalists at Dos Pueblos High School’s Charger Account, which has successfully made the transition to an all-digital format from old-school newsprint.

And our commitment to the South Coast nonprofit community includes a landmark new media grant partnership with the Hutton Parker Foundation and our iSociety coverage featuring columnists Melissa Walker and Rochelle Rose. Early next year will see the debut of additional nonprofit-related features.

We’re grateful to our advertisers who have made this possible, but the truth is that we need your help, too. If you want to see quality, professional independent news reporting continue in Santa Barbara, please help us with a donation today.

Just as you might subscribe — or formerly subscribed — to a favorite newspaper to keep up with your community news, please consider becoming a voluntary paying subscriber to Noozhawk, for as little as $5 a month, or becoming a member of our Hawks Club.

Click here to make a donation online, or mail your check to Noozhawk, P.O. Box 101, Santa Barbara 93102. Email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) to set up recurring credit-card transactions through our PCI-compliant payment gateway. Personal contributions to Noozhawk are not deductible as charitable donations.

Thank you for your support.

— Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.