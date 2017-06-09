Bill Macfadyen: Bogus Santa Barbara Homicide Report Wastes Everyone’s Time

NoozWeek’s Top 5 reports on 2 teen deaths, locates a guy who fled a rollover wreck, adds a new area code, and checks in on short-term rentals in unincorporated Santa Barbara County

A caller contacted the Santa Barbara Fire Department’s nonemergency line just before 8 p.m. June 2, reporting that he had shot and killed his father and was holding his mother hostage at a residence on the Mesa.

It was an odd origin for an urgent message, given the ease with which most people can call 9-1-1. But fire officials relayed the claim to police, and everyone — including SWAT — converged on the 200 block of Barranca Avenue, off Cliff Drive two blocks west of Santa Barbara City College.

As troubling as the reported atrocity was, the call apparently was a hoax. Talk about fake news.

After police asked residents to shelter in place while heavily armed officers went door to door in the neighborhood, SBPD officials told our Sam Goldman there was no sign that any such crime had been committed — at least there. The reported address actually was a vacant apartment.

Police are investigating the swatting incident — which was a pitiably sick stunt, an inexcusable public safety risk, and a colossal waste of time, money and resources.

Two local teenagers died the same weekend in early March, both under unusual circumstances. After lengthy investigations, the Santa Barbara County Coroner’s Office concluded one death was accidental and the other a suicide.

On March 11, Santa Barbara High School senior Connor O’Keefe, 18, was struck and killed by an Amtrak passenger train as he walked along the railroad tracks near Fernald Point in Montecito.

Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said investigators determined O’Keefe was talking on his cell phone and apparently did not hear the 50 mph train as it came around a curve.

She said the train crew hit the brakes while frantically sounding the engine’s horns and whistles, but O’Keefe never turned around. He was hit from behind and declared dead at the scene.

The Coroner’s Office ruled his death accidental after interviewing family and friends, reviewing surveillance video from the area, and conducting toxicology tests.

On March 13, the body of Carpinteria High senior Filiberto “Fili” Hernandez, 18, was found on the beach below the Carpinteria bluffs.

In reporting him missing the day before, Hernandez’s family had told authorities that he was possibly suicidal, Hoover said.

She said the Coroner’s Office determined the cause of death was from “drowning due to blunt force injuries he sustained due to a jump from a height.”

As with O’Keefe, investigators interviewed family and friends, and conducted toxicology and other tests.

Car-sized boulders kept a rollover crash from becoming worse than it was on Highway 154 above Santa Barbara.

According to the California Highway Patrol, a southbound Nissan Sedan rolled over on its roof about 4 p.m. June 3 near Painted Cave Road, about 2½ miles north of Goleta. The car came to rest against several massive boulders a few yards off the roadway.

The three occupants of the mangled vehicle managed to get themselves out of the wreckage, but one man — described by first responders as appearing to be cognitively “altered in some fashion” — ran from the scene. He later was found 200 feet over the edge of a cliff.

Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said fire and sheriff’s deputies were working to corral the wayward patient and hoist him back to the roadway. He likely was destined for Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, he added.

One of his companions also was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The other man was not hurt.

The CHP is investigating the cause of the crash. No names have been released so far, and all of the men appeared to be in their 20s, Zaniboni said.

HT to my friend, Suzanne Farwell, for sending us her photo of the wreck.

Faced with a dwindling supply of prefixes to satisfy the demand for telephone numbers in the 805 area code, the California Public Utilities Commission has decided to add an overlay area code rather than splitting the Central Coast in two.

Currently, 805-prefaced phone numbers serve Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties, as well as slivers of Kern and Monterey counties. Beginning in June 2018, new numbers would be issued with an 820 area code.

As a result, local phone users will have to type in 10 digits, including the area code, instead of just the seven-digit number they can get away with now.

The change also will affect preprogrammed numbers in security alarms, fax machines and emergency-dispatch systems.

The increasingly divisive battle over short-term rentals landed with a thud in the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors hearing room June 6, with passionate public comment on both sides of the issue.

The board was considering a proposed ordinance regulating the rentals in unincorporated residential areas of the county. The units generally are rented for 30 days or less, usually to tourists and other visitors.

The supervisors didn’t reach a decision at the hearing, but they did express support for a county Planning Commission recommendation that would allow short-term rentals in commercial and mixed-use zones, but not in residential, agricultural or industrial areas.

County staff was asked to try again with a revised ordinance.

Among the options on the table are banning all short-term rentals, banning them in certain zones, banning them in certain geographic areas, allowing them with business licenses or land-use permits, or permitting only homestays and farmstays.

While I really don’t have a dog in this fight, I can’t wait to see if all unincorporated neighborhoods are created equal, specifically whether what’s good for, say, the Santa Ynez Valley is good for Montecito. This should be entertaining.



• • •





