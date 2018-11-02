Bill Macfadyen: Bottom-Feeding Pizza Patron Allegedly Caught in Crime of Opportunity

What else is news in NoozWeek’s Top 5? It’s me again, along with Internet pizza, an arrest in a convenience store robbery binge, and a crash set in concrete

Well, another World Series is in the books. And just like every year for the last 31-freaking-years, someone other than the Los Angeles Dodgers won it.

As a lifelong, diehard fan of this team, let me just say this: That’s pathetic and inexcusable, and the moral victory/came so close/participation trophy/next year crap doesn’t cut it with me anymore. You either win it or you don’t, and the Dodgers are Losers Again.

But enough with their shenanigans; I’ve got Noozhawk to keep me busy, and our team always comes through with timely hitting, pitching and runs scored. In fact, we expect to have several clutch announcements to make this month, and could deliver a big one as soon as this time next week.

This past week, we had an audience of 111,948 readers, according to our Google Analytics. Your Top 5 most-read stories of the period were an interesting lot, especially our runaway No. 1. Like many of you, I’m still shaking my head at that one.

What follows is my own take on your Top 5. In case my disgust with the Dodgers was too subtle for you, this is my opinion column.

Few things astonish me anymore at my age and with my cynicism. But even I was surprised at our Tom Bolton’s report on a real bottom feeder at Rusty’s Pizza on Lower State Street in Santa Barbara.

According to Santa Barbara police spokesman Anthony Wagner, a diner dropped a load of cash on lunch — well, after lunch — and his loss was another customer’s gain, albeit not for long.

“The patron, who was headed to the bank to make a deposit following the meal, began to count his money at the table,” Wagner said. “The patron’s wife scolded him and told him that he should not count his money in public. He then placed the money back into his pocket.”

Creating one of those “teachable” moments we all dread, the cash then fell to the floor unnoticed as the couple was leaving.

With terrible timing, Wagner said, a fellow customer placed an order at the counter and then walked to a nearby booth, evidently picking up on the pizza prize money as he passed.

Thanks to the prevalance of surveillance video, police know what happened next.

“The subject places his cup on the table and then bends down and picks up the cash,” Wagner said. “The subject nervously looked around as he sits down and examines what he has found. Realizing what he has recovered, the subject then walks out of the restaurant, without getting his food and without his soda cup.”

As contemptible as that was, it gets worse. In need of his dough, Wagner said, the first customer returned to search for the cash, and the second customer returned ... to observe.

“The male subject does not make any effort to return the money,” he said.

That’s downright douchebaggery, but it’s also against the law, as outlined in Section 485 of the California Penal Code.

Wagner said detectives were investigating the case and, as Tom reported, police released the nearby photo of the plaid shirt-clad suspect and requested the public’s help in identifying him.

Unlike the suspect, and unfortunately for him, the public did not stand idly by. Enough people recognized him that he’s likely facing a future of being “That Guy.”

Following those leads, authorities contacted the man, but Wagner said the investigation is ongoing. The suspect’s name has not been disclosed.

Sadly, I have nothing new to report on the death of 20-year-old UC Santa Barbara student Aless Esquivel, whose body was found Oct. 20 on Isla Vista’s Camino del Sur Beach.

Also nothing new — or nude — to report on the Naked Guy “loose” on the Mesa.

You get your local news online so why not pizza, too?

Pizza Mizza, a longtime locals favorite at Santa Barbara’s La Cumbre Plaza, has closed up its shop and become delivery-only under a new, turned-around name, Mizza Pizza Delivery SB.

Manager Martin Julio told our Josh Molina that the business’ owners are focusing on their two downtown restaurants, Mizza Artisan Pizza & Italian Cuisine and Viva Modern Mexican, both in La Arcada Plaza at 1114 State St.

Julio said the Mizza Pizza pies, pastas, salads and sandwiches are prepared in the Viva kitchen, and are available for delivery from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

Side note: While I haven’t yet ventured into Viva, I’ve been to Mizza a couple of times and it most definitely is a #bestofbillrecommendation.

Meanwhile, Josh also reported on another entry in the local web of digital pizza delivery, the appropriately named Pizza Online Company.

Owner Juan Ramos said he expects to open in mid-November in the old Papa John’s space in Goleta’s Calle Real Shopping Center at 5756 Calle Real.

He says customers will order their pizza online and get a text when it’s ready to be picked up, about 15 minutes later. He’s also partnered with GrubHub for delivery service.

All orders must be placed electronically by computer, smart phone or tablet. Call-in orders are not an option.

“I am not going to spend time on the phone,” Ramos joked, although apparently he will be texting.

A suspect in a string of Central Coast convenience store holdups was arrested at gunpoint by Santa Barbara police, and several law-enforcement agencies with open cases in their communities are lining up to join the investigation of the Santa Barbara man.

According to SBPD spokesman Anthony Wagner, a team of officers arrested 21-year-old Eric Giovanni Arevalo at the Denny’s at 3614 State St., just before 11 a.m. Oct. 30. Perhaps not coincidentally, “America’s Diner” is conveniently located next door to an ARCO Food Mart.

“Arevalo is suspected of committing numerous convenience store robberies and attempted robberies across the region over the last year,” said Wagner, who added that the ongoing investigation precluded him from providing more details.

He said the convenience store perp typically would mask his face and hands with clothing, walk up to the counter, allude that he had a weapon, and demand cash.

A robbery with precisely those tells was reported the night before in western Goleta.

Santa Barbara County sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said deputies converged on the 7-Eleven at 7390 Calle Real following a holdup reported around 10:45 p.m. Oct. 29.

“The suspect, who had what appeared to be a towel or item of clothing over his face, told the clerk he had a gun, made threatening statements and demanded money,” Hoover told our Tom Bolton.

“The suspect fled the store with an undisclosed amount of cash.”

She added that Arevalo is the prime suspect in the case.

Anyone with information about the crime spree is asked to contact Santa Barbara police Detective Megan Harrison at [email protected] or 805.897.2343. Anonymous tips can be made at 805.897.2386.

If you were on southbound Highway 101 in Santa Barbara on Halloween morning, you were treated to a real trick as a line of traffic backed up for miles from a crash scene near downtown.

The single-vehicle wreck occurred around 9 a.m. Oct. 31 just north of the Garden Street exit ramp. California Highway Patrol Officer Jonathan Gutierrez said a pickup truck was towing a portable concrete mixer when the trailer overturned, spilling its fresh, full load on the freeway.

Apparently, the weight of the trailer was beyond the towing capacity of the midsize Toyota Tacoma, an unfortunate miscalculation on someone’s part.

Gutierrez said the pickup’s driver, Uriel Hurtado-Sanchez of Santa Barbara, was uninjured in the crash, which is under CHP investigation.

The mess closed two of the freeway’s three lanes for about three hours, cementing traffic pretty much in place for much of the morning.

• • •

• • •

