Bill Macfadyen: Crash Turns Trader Joe’s into Drive-In, Scattering Shoppers and Injuring 4

NoozWeek’s Top 5 searches for a missing motorcyclist, comes upon a motorcycle crash, gets an earthquake shake, and keeps an eye out for creepy clowns

Clayton Kershaw is a warrior.

That is all.

Meanwhile, as we await the latest revelations in the death match of the deranged vs. the depraved, there were 96,766 people who read Noozhawk this past week, according to our Google Analytics.

Here’s my take on your top five stories:

Whether it was a really good deal in the Fearless Flyer or excitement about an open parking space right outside the front door, one Trader Joe’s shopper may have been too eager to go to market the morning of Oct. 8.

Unfortunately, four people were injured — one seriously — when a Toyota Prius crashed through the entrance of the store at 5767 Calle Real in Goleta just before 10 a.m.

Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni said one shopper inside the store suffered major injuries in the collision and was transported by American Medical Response ambulance to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

He said two children, also inside the store, were treated at the scene for minor injuries, as was the driver — an 85-year-old man.

“The cause of the collision has not been determined, (but) it appears that while the driver was in the process of parking he drove at a high rate of speed into the front entrance of the store,” Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.

The driver was cooperative with authorities and released, she said, adding that alcohol or drugs do not appear to be factors.

The man’s identity was not disclosed, nor were the identities of the victims.​

The store was closed for a couple of hours while the mess was cleaned up.

Daniel Burgess, a 47-year-old Lompoc resident, has been missing for just over a week, having last been seen about 11:30 a.m. Oct. 6 as he ran a few errands on his beloved black 2015 Harley-Davidson Freewheeler Tricycle.

His girlfriend, Lorie Clark, has been searching desperately for him, but the hurdles are high: She has no idea where he might have gone, and the couple only recently moved to Lompoc from Alaska and they know few people here.

Burgess — who is described as white, 5 feet 10 inches tall and 245 pounds, with hazel eyes and blond hair — works remotely as a financial database manager for major corporations in Alaska. The pair decided to relocate to Lompoc so they could ride their motorcycles year-round.

Clark told our Janene Scully that Burgess’ cellphone has been going straight to voicemail, which she says “is very very unheard of. He never turns his phone off.”

Another red flag is that he hasn’t tried to contact his mother or sister in the Bay Area.

“We don’t fight so that wasn’t a reason,” Clark added. “We have a great relationship.”

I checked in with Clark myself on Oct. 13, but she had nothing new to report. Frustrated and feeling all alone, you can imagine how demoralizing her plight is.

She says she would like to enlist a drone group or a search and rescue effort, but, in her words, she has “absolutely no direction to roll on.”

If you can help Clark with her search, call her at 907.331.9871. Anyone with information about Burgess’ whereabouts is asked to call Lompoc police at 805.736.2341.

Authorities are investigating an Oct. 10 crash that left a Lompoc motorcyclist with major injuries.

According to Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni, the 18-year-old rider was found lying in the 900 block of Floradale Avenue, near West Ocean Avenue, about 4:30 p.m. What was left of his wrecked motorcycle was a few yards away.

A Calstar medical helicopter transported the man to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

The man’s identity and details of his condition were not available.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the crash.

It wasn’t “The Big One” seismologists warned us about last week, but a 3.4 earthquake rattled nerves in the North County the night of Oct. 7.

No damage was reported from the quake, which the U.S. Geological Survey recorded at 8:25 p.m., about 3 miles south of Los Alamos at a depth of 2 miles.

The real clown show is what passes for this year’s presidential campaign, but sightings of equally spooky clowns have been reported across the country.

So far, Santa Barbara has been spared, but that doesn’t mean local officials aren’t prepared for the possibility of creepy clowns lurking about.

On Oct. 5, the Santa Barbara Unified School District thought it best to issue a statement emphasizing that the district is talking to police — just in case the likes of Pooter-the-Clown decide it’s not enough to be a god “in the field of local, live home entertainment.”

“As with other schools that have received or seen the same threatening ‘creepy clown’ message, we are actively working with law enforcement to investigate this matter,” SBUSD spokeswoman Barbara Keyani said. “The safety and security of our students and staff must always be our first priority.”

Santa Barbara police Sgt. Riley Harwood took a more direct approach and bopped the issue right in the red nose.

“The public should exercise the same degree of caution for creepy clowns as they currently do for zombies and vampires,” he told our Brooke Holland.

• • •

Last Year on Noozhawk

What was our most-read story this time last year? Murder-Suicide Suspected After Couple Found Dead Inside Los Olivos Home.

• • •

Bill Macfadyen’s Story of the Week

This is pretty interest ... wait. What was I talking about? The Science Behind Senior Moments.

• • •

Watch It

Tracking Wyoming’s Trail of Deers.

(Joe Riis Photography video)

• • •

