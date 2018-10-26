Bill Macfadyen: Dead Man on Isla Vista Beach Turns Out to be UCSB Student

What else is news in NoozWeek’s Top 5? A naked man prowls the Mesa, an ex-cop makes a wrong turn, doughnuts disappear fast, and a house fire takes a toll

Californians may be accustomed to disasters like wildfires, floods, earthquakes and the Los Angeles Dodgers, but volcanoes aren’t something too many of us have thought about recently. Or ever.

Until now.

While we wait for the next big eruption, there was a flow of 110,637 readers to Noozhawk this past week, according to our Google Analytics.

What follows is my take on your Top 5 stories during that period. Just so you know: This is an opinion column, not a news story.

The body found last weekend on Isla Vista’s Camino del Sur Beach has been identified as a UC Santa Barbara student from Downey.

Authorities said a passerby walking on the beach made the grim discovery around 9:30 a.m. Oct. 20.

Three days later, Santa Barbara County sheriff’s Sgt. Daniel Calderon named the dead man as 20-year-old Alessandro Esquivel.

“A final cause and manner of death are pending toxicology and lab results,” he said.

Investigators previously had said there were no obvious signs of foul play.

On a GoFundMe page started to help with funeral expenses, Esquivel was described as “a wonderfully loving and funny young man who had overcome many obstacles with his positive attitude.” He was said to be starting his sophomore year at UCSB.

Esquivel is survived by his parents, Ana and Carlos Esquivel, and his sister, Isabella.

Funeral services are pending. Click here to make an online donation to assist the family.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the sheriff’s Isla Vista Foot Patrol at 805.681.4179.

It seems brazen to prowl through someone’s backyard on a Sunday afternoon, even more so to break into a nearby house.

Can you imagine doing it buck naked?

According to Santa Barbara police, at least two Mesa residents came face to ... face with a nude man doing just that. And, let’s hope, only that.

My friend, Sgt. Andy Hill, told our Tom Bolton that officers were called to a Shoreline Drive house just after 2 p.m. Oct. 21, after a homeowner reported a man in the backyard clad in nothing but his birthday suit.

The resident confronted the bare-assed intruder, who ran away, but only after he had caused what Hill described as “significant property damage.”

As puzzled officers sought to uncover some clues, a neighbor in the 200 block of San Nicholas Avenue reported that a nude dude had entered his house and barricaded himself in a bathroom.

“Fearing for the safety of his family and a small child, the residents left the home to wait for police,” Hill said.

Getting no compliance with their orders to surrender, Hill said officers sent in a police dog, which apparently took a bite out of some of the exposed flesh.

The guy with seemingly nothing to hide was identified by authorities as 18-year-old Michael Calleung of Ontario.

After being taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment of his injuries, Hill said Calleung was arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism, trespassing, resisting arrest and public intoxication via drugs.

Toxicology test results are pending.

A retired Santa Barbara police lieutenant will be spending a couple of weeks on the other side of jail bars after his conviction and sentencing in a hit-and-run case from more than two years ago.

Paul McCaffrey, 61, of Santa Barbara, retired from SBPD in 2014, ending a law enforcement tenure that included assignments as watch commander and public information officer.

In July 2016, he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, hit-and-run causing property damage, and resisting, obstructing or delaying a peace officer from an incident reported in the 1200 block of Santa Barbara Street — a block away from the police station.

“He basically bumped into a parked car — very, very minimal damage — and then he fled the scene and fled from us,” Sgt. Riley Harwood told Noozhawk at the time.

“We caught him hiding in a parking lot, by the Anapamu Street garage and Victor The Florist.”

Earlier this month, a jury convicted McCaffrey of misdemeanor charges of hit and run, and resisting, obstructing or delaying a law enforcement officer.

Superior Court Judge Brian Hill sentenced him to 15 days in County Jail, 50 hours of community service and three years of probation.

McCaffrey’s atttorney, Bill Makler, spoke for his client afterward.

“Retired Lt. McCaffrey served the Santa Barbara community for 35 years,” he said. “He assisted thousands of our citizens and served his community well. Along the way, he developed a problem with alcohol, which led to this unfortunate incident.”

He added that McCaffrey “acknowledged his problem and immediately sought a program of abstinence and recovery.”

I’ll give prosecutor Morgan Lucas the last word.

“We are here to uphold the law,” she said, “not to use our knowledge of the law to evade responsibility for violating it.”

I’ve written before about the permitting travails of Mosaic, an innovative shared space at 1131 State St., across from the Santa Barbara Museum of Art.

The collection of pop-up food purveyors, a victim of Santa Barbara’s strangling bureaucracy, had a soft opening last week, and it appears that one — Hook & Press Donuts — may have underestimated demand.

According to our Josh Molina, the artisan doughnut purveyor sold out of its hole inventory within 90 minutes each of its first two days. That’s 300 specialized doughnuts per day.

Although Josh got there right away, business was so brisk that he wasn’t even able to buy any for me. Or at least that’s the story he told. Now that I’m thinking about it, however, were those glaze flakes I saw on his shirt?

The demand on supply caught management by surprise.

“We’re selling out so fast,” exclaimed chef Denisse Salinas, whose husband, John Burnett, owns the company. “Now we have to figure out how to make more.”

The Mosaic space is a partnership of Impact HUB Santa Barbara, a local leader in co-working spaces, and the landlord, SIMA Management Corp. Joining Hook & Press Donuts in the endeavor are Buena Onda Empanadas, Draughtsmen Aleworks and Juice Ranch.

A house fire on Santa Barbara’s Westside left six people homeless the evening of Oct. 21. There were no injuries in the blaze, which authorities say may have been sparked by a discarded cigarette.

Santa Barbara fire Battalion Chief Mike de Ponce said the fire was reported around 6:45 p.m. at a single-story residence in the 1700 block of San Andres Street, between West Islay and West Valerio streets.

Flames were coming out of the front window and heavy smoke was pouring from the house when firefighters arrived, de Ponce said.

“Crews were able to go into a real aggressive attack on the flames,” he added.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but de Ponce said a resident had mentioned a discarded cigarette as being a possible culprit.

There were no working smoke detectors anywhere to be seen, he noted.

Damage was estimated at around $100,000.

• • •

• • •

